BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go

8/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking in most areas

4 - Functions, but has numerous issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired

6 - Good enough to buy on sale

7 - Great and worth purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Rating: Price: $49.99

When you’re on the go, you can still enjoy smoothies, shakes, and more with the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender. This blender may be small, but it doesn’t sacrifice power and is a versatile and handy choice.

Whether you’re looking to eat healthier or want a convenient meal that you can enjoy at the office or after a trip to the gym, blended drinks are a popular solution. Blending drinks maintains the fiber and nutrients that you would get if you ate the fruit or vegetable ingredients separately. They also make it easier to get more healthy fruits and vegetables each day, lowering your blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels and potentially fighting against heart disease.

Traditional blenders are big and bulky, and they’re not handy when you’re traveling or headed to work for the day. The BlendJet 2 Portable Blender packs power into a much more compact design, making this personal blender a versatile tool that can go with you. While blenders can easily cost $100 and up, the BlendJet is much more affordably priced.

So how does the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender compare to other blenders? Let’s dig in.

Here's What We Like Compact and portable

Powerful and efficient

Versatile

Easy to clean And What We Don't Modes are slightly difficult

Need key to understand error lights

LifeSavvy's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Design and Setup: Simple and Intuitive

Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 3in (228.6 x 76.2 x 76.2mm)

9 x 3 x 3in (228.6 x 76.2 x 76.2mm) Weight: 1.34lb (0.61kg)

1.34lb (0.61kg) Water resistant

Controls: Single push-button

The BlendJet 2 consists of a 16-ounce jar with measurement markings, a stainless steel blade mounted on a rechargeable base, and a leak-proof lid with a carrying strap. It also includes a USB-C charging port, but lacks the power adaptor block you would need to plug it into a wall socket.

Assembling the blender is as simple as screwing the jar into the base, charging the base, and screwing the lid onto the top of the jar. The blender fully charges within about 1.5 hours. That charge lasts for about 15 blends.

It is possible to screw the jar onto the base and to have it out of alignment. There is a small arrow on the base and the jar, and these arrows need to align. I found that I had to back the jar up slightly after screwing it on to get the right alignment. The blender won’t operate unless these components are aligned.

Fairly User-Friendly One-Button Operation

The days of blenders with a whole array of buttons and settings are gone. One of the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender’s most appealing features is the fact that it has one, large, illuminated button.

The blender has a blend mode, which can be paused, a pulse mode, and a lock mode. You can access each mode by pressing and holding that button for certain periods of time. The blend mode lasts for 20 seconds, and I found that I used it the most often. The pulse mode is helpful when preparing foods like salsa or hummus, and the lock mode is designed to prevent the blender from operating when you’re traveling with it.

Navigating those different modes was a little tricky, but the included pamphlet features clear instructions. It also outlines the error messages you could receive, which are delivered in the form of flashing or solid red lights behind the power button. I’d recommend keeping this guide handy, especially when learning to use the blender.

The cleaning process is incredibly easy, and is accomplished by simply adding water and soap to the blender and putting it through a blending cycle or two. I appreciate the fact that if something gets caught on the blade, you can remove the cup and access the blade if needed. At the same time, not having to hand wash a sharp blade is a big advantage.

Operation and Performance: Packed with a Surprising Amount of Power

Looking at this blender’s size, I found it difficult to believe that it was capable of blending ice, as the manufacturer claims. I’m pleased to share that it very quickly proved me wrong.

I started by testing the blender with just water and ice cubes. Within a single 20-second blending cycle, the ice was nearly completely shaved into little pieces. With a second cycle, it was more of an icy slush that easily fit through a straw.

Next, I made a smoothie, adding frozen strawberries and bananas, yogurt, and a little ice. The blender performed equally well, and within two cycles, the smoothie was well-blended.

I also blended fresh strawberries, bananas, kiwi, and water. This blend required a single blend cycle, and the mixture was well-blended.

I was pleased to find that this blender is relatively quiet, even when blending ice and frozen fruit. Lifting it up off of a table or counter reduces the volume even more, and my cats happily stayed in the room while I was blending.

This machine is highly versatile and is not just for smoothies. It’s also capable of blending shakes, mixed drinks, guacamole, salsa, and hummus. Its 16-ounce capacity is perfect for one person or for preparing foods and drinks in smaller portions. I imagine it would be very handy when making mixed drinks at home, especially since it’s so easy to clean between uses.

The blender’s size is also a major advantage. Rather than lugging out a heavy blender each time you want to prepare a drink, this blender is small enough to fit in a drawer. It takes up minimal counter space and can also fit in a briefcase or backpack for travel. I suspect that I would be much more likely to make blended drinks more often when using this handy blender as compared to my traditional, heavy, large blender.

Should You Buy the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender?

The BlendJet 2 Portable Blender makes blending drinks convenient and easy. It’s a good choice for anyone who wants to be able to prepare drinks while traveling or while at work, and it’s equally helpful for home use, too. While the single-button operation is relatively simple, the error lights can be a little tricky to use, so keeping that pamphlet accessible can help. Despite its small size, this blender is plenty powerful and even blended ice with ease.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use and easy-to-clean blender, the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender could be a great fit. While it won’t replace your traditional blender for every task because of its smaller capacity, it’s perfect for those quick food and drink preparation jobs. If you’re looking for a larger capacity, the Ninja BL660 Blender might be a good choice. But with its economical price point and impresive performance, the Blendjet 2 Portable Blender is an ideal choice for those smaller jobs.