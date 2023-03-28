Why You Should Sleep with Your Door Closed

Do you sleep with your bedroom door open or closed? You might feel more comfortable having it open so you can hear what’s going on in your home at night. But, the simple act of keeping your bedroom door closed each night could end up saving your life.

A closed door can be the best way to keep yourself safe during a house fire, giving you time to escape.

Can a closed door really do that much? After all, it’s just a piece of wood, right? Well, that “piece of wood” can make a 1000-degree difference in a room.

If you have your door open and your house catches on fire, the temperature will rise to unbearable levels quickly. The fire will also spread into your room faster, and you’ll be exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and harmful smoke almost immediately.

When you make closing your door a part of your nighttime routine, you’ll have more time to react. You can hear the smoke alarm going off and realize that you, at the very least, have a few minutes of time to think and escape the house safely without having to worry about inhaling too much smoke.

Additionally, get in the habit of closing doors behind you in every room you leave. As long as you have a safe and easy route to leave your home, the more closed doors, the better. The fire won’t spread as quickly, and more of your family will have time to get to safety. This simple act, combined with other fire safety rules, could end up saving your life.