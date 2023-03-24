When to See the Planetary Alignment This Month

Spring is here, and if you’re looking to get outside more as the weather warms, there’s an astronomical event coming up that fits the bill. A planetary alignment is slated to light up the night sky this month.

So when can you see it? March’s planetary alignment will occur on March 28, but you’ve actually got multiple chances to see it.

On the 28th, five planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus—will form an arc in the sky. To see it, you’ll want to head outside of a city (to prevent lights from interfering), and you’ll also want to grab a pair of binoculars. Mercury, Jupiter, and Venus should all be fairly visible to the naked eye, but if you want to spot Mars and Uranus, you’ll want some strong binoculars though Mars will likely be a bit brighter than Uranus.

The event is also referred to as a planet parade colloquially, and it doesn’t happen for just a single day. You can probably look up into the night sky now and get a view of the event. If you can’t get out on March 28, the alignment will likely still be happening a few days after as well.

Of course, before heading out to see the event, you’ll want to check the weather for cloud cover that might affect viewing as well as pollution amounts. If it’s all clear, find a secluded spot, grab your favorite blanket, and a pair of binoculars, and get to gazing.