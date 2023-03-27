We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 27, 2023

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Assignments Editor

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read more...

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix. Netflix/YouTube

This week, Netflix is finishing out March strong and moving right along into April. That means some anticipated releases and a whole new batch of non-original content dropping at the beginning of a new month. Basically, there’s a lot to see.

To finish out the month of March, Netflix is dropping Murder Mystery 2, the anticipated sequel to the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler action comedy that sees a couple caught up in, well, a murder mystery. Of course, since April begins this month, there are tons of beloved movies hitting streaming as well like How to Lose a Guy in 10 DaysA League of Their Own, and Inception.

If you’re looking for something to watch this week, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 27, 2023.

  • March 28
    • InuYasha: Seasons 4-5: The next seasons of the popular anime come to streaming.
    • Mae Martin: SAP: The comedian’s first solo Netflix special debuts.
  • March 29
    • Emergency: NYC: New York City’s frontline medical workers balance their careers and their personal lives in this docuseries.
    • Unseen: A house cleaner searches for her missing husband with a criminal syndicate working in the background.
    • Wellmania: After a health scare, a woman throws herself into the world of wellness.

  • March 30
    • Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold: A seemingly innocent man spends six years in jail but becomes a suspect again.
    • From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: A girl’s life changes when the nice boy in school becomes her friend.
    • Unstable: An introvert must help save his eccentric father’s biotech firm.
  • March 31
    • Copycat Killer: A detective investigates brutal murders.
    • Diary of a Mad Black Woman: After a woman’s husband leaves her, she moves in with her grandmother.
    • Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5: Crimefighter Kid Danger is back.
    • Kill Boksoon: An assassin is also the single mother to a teenage daughter.
    • Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in this sequel to their Netflix action comedy.
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2: The turtles return!

  • April 1
    • 28 Days: Sandra Bullock stars in this film about a journalist heading to rehab.
    • A League of Their Own: This cult classic film tells the story of the first women’s baseball league.
    • American Hustle: A hustler is forced to work with the FBI.
    • Battleship: The classic board game gets the movie treatment.
    • The Birds: Birds attack a town in this Hitchcock classic.
    • Born on the Fourth of July: Tom Cruise stars in this film about the aftermath of a soldier fighting in the Vietnam War.
    • The Bourne Trilogy: Matt Damon stars in all three Bourne Identity films as they come to streaming.
    • Charlie Wilson’s War: A U.S. representative, a socialite, and a CIA agent covertly assist Afghan freedom fighters.
    • Conan the Destroyer: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Conan in the second movie in this film franchise.

  • April 1 [Con’t]
    • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat: Mike Myers stars as the titular character in this Dr. Seuss classic.
    • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: Protect the trees with the Lorax in this Dr. Seuss adaptation.
    • Friday Night Lights: The film that inspired the hit television series comes to Netflix.
    • Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1:Watch the legendary feud begins.
    • Hoarders: Season 12: See more people struggle with their addiction to hoarding.
    • Hotel Transylvania: A human crashes the party at the monster resort.
    • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this classic rom-com.
    • How to Train Your Dragon: A boy discovers a “dangerous” dragon and the pair form a friendship.

  • April 1 [Con’t]
    • I, Frankenstein: Frankenstein’s monster still roams the world and becomes embroiled in a gargoyle and demon war.
    • Inception: A team of dream invaders hopes to plant an idea in a CEO’s brain.
    • Inside Man: A man leads a bank robbery that turns into a hostage situation.
    • The Land Before Time (1988): Follow Little Foot and his friends as they search for the Great Valley.
    • Marnie: The Alfred Hitchcock thriller comes to streaming.
    • Matilda (1996): A young girl with telekinetic powers stages an uprising at her school.
    • The Negotiator: A police negotiator is accused of murder and takes a hostage to prove his innocence.
    • Not Another Teen Movie: This parody spoofs some of the most popular teen movies from the ’90s and ’00s.

  • April 1 [Con’t]
    • Psycho (1960): The iconic Hitchcock murder thriller comes to Netflix.
    • Puss in Boots: Puss in Boots teams up with Humpty Dumpty to steal a golden egg-laying goose.
    • Shark Tale: A small fish claims he offed a great white shark mobster in this animated film.
    • Shrek Forever After: Shrek is transported into an alternate universe where ogres are hunted and he and Fiona never met.
    • Smokey and the Bandit: Burt Reynolds stars in this film about a truck driver illegally transporting beer to Georgia.
    • Smokey and the Bandit II: The bandit is back and transporting an elephant to a Republican convention.
    • Spider-Man I, II, III: Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man trilogy comes to streaming.
    • Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain: The famous train engine is back for another adventure.
    • Zombieland: A group makes their way to a safe haven in Los Angeles after a zombie-making virus outbreak.
  • April 2
    • War Sailor: Limited Series: Two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face difficult conditions during WWII.
