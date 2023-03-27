This week, Netflix is finishing out March strong and moving right along into April. That means some anticipated releases and a whole new batch of non-original content dropping at the beginning of a new month. Basically, there’s a lot to see.
To finish out the month of March, Netflix is dropping Murder Mystery 2, the anticipated sequel to the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler action comedy that sees a couple caught up in, well, a murder mystery. Of course, since April begins this month, there are tons of beloved movies hitting streaming as well like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, A League of Their Own, and Inception.
If you’re looking for something to watch this week, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 27, 2023.
- March 28
- InuYasha: Seasons 4-5: The next seasons of the popular anime come to streaming.
- Mae Martin: SAP: The comedian’s first solo Netflix special debuts.
- March 29
- Emergency: NYC: New York City’s frontline medical workers balance their careers and their personal lives in this docuseries.
- Unseen: A house cleaner searches for her missing husband with a criminal syndicate working in the background.
- Wellmania: After a health scare, a woman throws herself into the world of wellness.
- March 30
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold: A seemingly innocent man spends six years in jail but becomes a suspect again.
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: A girl’s life changes when the nice boy in school becomes her friend.
- Unstable: An introvert must help save his eccentric father’s biotech firm.
- March 31
- Copycat Killer: A detective investigates brutal murders.
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman: After a woman’s husband leaves her, she moves in with her grandmother.
- Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5: Crimefighter Kid Danger is back.
- Kill Boksoon: An assassin is also the single mother to a teenage daughter.
- Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in this sequel to their Netflix action comedy.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2: The turtles return!
- April 1
- 28 Days: Sandra Bullock stars in this film about a journalist heading to rehab.
- A League of Their Own: This cult classic film tells the story of the first women’s baseball league.
- American Hustle: A hustler is forced to work with the FBI.
- Battleship: The classic board game gets the movie treatment.
- The Birds: Birds attack a town in this Hitchcock classic.
- Born on the Fourth of July: Tom Cruise stars in this film about the aftermath of a soldier fighting in the Vietnam War.
- The Bourne Trilogy: Matt Damon stars in all three Bourne Identity films as they come to streaming.
- Charlie Wilson’s War: A U.S. representative, a socialite, and a CIA agent covertly assist Afghan freedom fighters.
- Conan the Destroyer: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Conan in the second movie in this film franchise.
- April 1 [Con’t]
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat: Mike Myers stars as the titular character in this Dr. Seuss classic.
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: Protect the trees with the Lorax in this Dr. Seuss adaptation.
- Friday Night Lights: The film that inspired the hit television series comes to Netflix.
- Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1:Watch the legendary feud begins.
- Hoarders: Season 12: See more people struggle with their addiction to hoarding.
- Hotel Transylvania: A human crashes the party at the monster resort.
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this classic rom-com.
- How to Train Your Dragon: A boy discovers a “dangerous” dragon and the pair form a friendship.
- April 1 [Con’t]
- I, Frankenstein: Frankenstein’s monster still roams the world and becomes embroiled in a gargoyle and demon war.
- Inception: A team of dream invaders hopes to plant an idea in a CEO’s brain.
- Inside Man: A man leads a bank robbery that turns into a hostage situation.
- The Land Before Time (1988): Follow Little Foot and his friends as they search for the Great Valley.
- Marnie: The Alfred Hitchcock thriller comes to streaming.
- Matilda (1996): A young girl with telekinetic powers stages an uprising at her school.
- The Negotiator: A police negotiator is accused of murder and takes a hostage to prove his innocence.
- Not Another Teen Movie: This parody spoofs some of the most popular teen movies from the ’90s and ’00s.
- April 1 [Con’t]
- Psycho (1960): The iconic Hitchcock murder thriller comes to Netflix.
- Puss in Boots: Puss in Boots teams up with Humpty Dumpty to steal a golden egg-laying goose.
- Shark Tale: A small fish claims he offed a great white shark mobster in this animated film.
- Shrek Forever After: Shrek is transported into an alternate universe where ogres are hunted and he and Fiona never met.
- Smokey and the Bandit: Burt Reynolds stars in this film about a truck driver illegally transporting beer to Georgia.
- Smokey and the Bandit II: The bandit is back and transporting an elephant to a Republican convention.
- Spider-Man I, II, III: Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man trilogy comes to streaming.
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain: The famous train engine is back for another adventure.
- Zombieland: A group makes their way to a safe haven in Los Angeles after a zombie-making virus outbreak.
- April 2
- War Sailor: Limited Series: Two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face difficult conditions during WWII.