This week, Netflix is finishing out March strong and moving right along into April. That means some anticipated releases and a whole new batch of non-original content dropping at the beginning of a new month. Basically, there’s a lot to see.

To finish out the month of March, Netflix is dropping Murder Mystery 2, the anticipated sequel to the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler action comedy that sees a couple caught up in, well, a murder mystery. Of course, since April begins this month, there are tons of beloved movies hitting streaming as well like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, A League of Their Own, and Inception.

If you’re looking for something to watch this week, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 27, 2023.

March 28 InuYasha: Seasons 4-5: The next seasons of the popular anime come to streaming. Mae Martin: SAP: The comedian’s first solo Netflix special debuts.

March 29 Emergency: NYC: New York City’s frontline medical workers balance their careers and their personal lives in this docuseries. Unseen: A house cleaner searches for her missing husband with a criminal syndicate working in the background. Wellmania: After a health scare, a woman throws herself into the world of wellness.



Play Video

March 30 Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold: A seemingly innocent man spends six years in jail but becomes a suspect again. From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: A girl’s life changes when the nice boy in school becomes her friend. Unstable: An introvert must help save his eccentric father’s biotech firm.

March 31 Copycat Killer: A detective investigates brutal murders. Diary of a Mad Black Woman: After a woman’s husband leaves her, she moves in with her grandmother. Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5: Crimefighter Kid Danger is back. Kill Boksoon: An assassin is also the single mother to a teenage daughter. Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in this sequel to their Netflix action comedy. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2: The turtles return!



Play Video

April 1 28 Days: Sandra Bullock stars in this film about a journalist heading to rehab. A League of Their Own: This cult classic film tells the story of the first women’s baseball league. American Hustle: A hustler is forced to work with the FBI. Battleship: The classic board game gets the movie treatment. The Birds: Birds attack a town in this Hitchcock classic. Born on the Fourth of July: Tom Cruise stars in this film about the aftermath of a soldier fighting in the Vietnam War. The Bourne Trilogy: Matt Damon stars in all three Bourne Identity films as they come to streaming. Charlie Wilson’s War: A U.S. representative, a socialite, and a CIA agent covertly assist Afghan freedom fighters. Conan the Destroyer: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Conan in the second movie in this film franchise.



Play Video

April 1 [Con’t] Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat: Mike Myers stars as the titular character in this Dr. Seuss classic. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: Protect the trees with the Lorax in this Dr. Seuss adaptation. Friday Night Lights: The film that inspired the hit television series comes to Netflix. Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1: Watch the legendary feud begins. Hoarders: Season 12: See more people struggle with their addiction to hoarding. Hotel Transylvania: A human crashes the party at the monster resort. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this classic rom-com. How to Train Your Dragon: A boy discovers a “dangerous” dragon and the pair form a friendship.



Play Video

April 1 [Con’t] I, Frankenstein: Frankenstein’s monster still roams the world and becomes embroiled in a gargoyle and demon war. Inception: A team of dream invaders hopes to plant an idea in a CEO’s brain. Inside Man: A man leads a bank robbery that turns into a hostage situation. The Land Before Time (1988): Follow Little Foot and his friends as they search for the Great Valley. Marnie: The Alfred Hitchcock thriller comes to streaming. Matilda (1996): A young girl with telekinetic powers stages an uprising at her school. The Negotiator: A police negotiator is accused of murder and takes a hostage to prove his innocence. Not Another Teen Movie: This parody spoofs some of the most popular teen movies from the ’90s and ’00s.



Play Video