You’re Forgetting to Clean One of the Grossest Things in Your Home

Most of us recognize that certain things in our homes tend to attract more germs than others. You wouldn’t dream of not cleaning your toilet, your shower, or your kitchen.

But, you could be forgetting to clean one of the grossest things of all—your remote control.

Chances are you use the remote almost every single day. Whether you’re pausing Netflix to go get a snack or you’re simply flipping through channels to find something good, think of how often you (and everyone else in your house) touch the remote control.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely everyone is washing their hands before grabbing it to watch a show. Gross, right?

Germs can spread quickly, even on surfaces. Thankfully, it’s easy to clean your remote often and only takes a few minutes each time. Just about any household bleach or alcohol can be used to clean the device. But make sure you dilute bleach with water and always wear rubber gloves!

Instead of spraying the remote with a bottle, remove the batteries and wipe everything down with a cloth or paper towel that’s been sprayed with a cleaning solution. If you’re having a hard time getting in between the buttons, consider a cotton swab or Q-tip that can get between small spaces. Let it air dry, put the batteries back, and you’re good to go!

You don’t necessarily have to clean your remote control every day. But, try to disinfect it at least once a week as part of your regular cleaning routine. You’ll feel much better about your next Netflix binge if you do.