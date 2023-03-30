If you haven’t heard of the viral Stanley tumbler, there’s a good chance you’ve seen one. The 40-ounce tumblers have taken over social media, and whether you’re at the grocery store or the gym, they’re there—but they’ve been sold out on Amazon. Now, that’s changing.

Stanley tumblers are back in stock on Amazon in some bright spring colors, but if you want to snag one, you need to act fast. They’re already selling out.

Tracking down where Stanley cups’ popularity originated is nearly impossible now. The Quencher—the 40-ounce version everyone wants to get their hands on—is pretty ubiquitous on social media, and that appears to still be fueling its popularity. Well, that and its quality features and fun colors.

The Stanley cup comes in a variety of colors, and some of its latest include Citron, a lime green shade, and Tigerlily, a red-coral hue. Both are perfect for spring, but it’s more than just color. The tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 11 hours, can keep iced drinks intact for two days, and even works to insulate hot drinks for seven hours.

The design features a narrow base that allows it to fit into most vehicle’s cup holders, and it’s made of durable stainless steel. If you’re prone to dropping, it’s probably your best bet. Yes, it’s dishwasher-safe and can be used with or without a straw.

Here’s the thing when it comes to shopping the Stanley cups on Amazon. You should keep an eye on who is selling the item. Stick to tumblers sold and shipped by Amazon, or you’ll probably experience a massive increase in price. Tumblers should retail from between $40-$50. Those $90 ones might be legit, but they’re also probably marked up for re-sell.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer to shop Stanley from, though. Dedicated Target shoppers can also pick up the tumblers there. The brand is sold both in-store and online at Target, and the retailer often has unique colors. If they’re out of stock, you can sign-up for restock notifications.

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the viral Stanley cup, they’re officially back. But if you don’t want to drop $45, there are Stanley alternatives available.