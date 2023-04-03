We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Time-Saving Amazon Products That Are Actually Helpful

Anne Taylor
Anne Taylor
Writer

Anne Taylor is a writer with a BA in Journalism and a passion for storytelling. Her work has been published on a variety of websites including Mental Floss and Well + Good, and she recently published her first novel, What it Takes to Lose. When she's not writing, Anne loves to travel (19 countries and counting), spend time outside, and play with her dog, Pepper. Read more...

| 5 min read
A vegetable peeler, someone chopping veggies, and a pan
FullStar/VIBIRIT/Goodful

Time is a valuable commodity, and finding ways to save it is always appreciated. Fortunately, Amazon has a large selection of products that can help you save time in various aspects of your life, from cooking to cleaning to feeding your pets.

Here are our favorite time-saving products that will make your life a little easier.

Table of Contents

Herb Scissors
Keyless Entry Door Lock
Batiste Overnight Deep Cleanse
Automatic Pet Feeder
Vegetable Chopper
Nail Enamel Drying Spray
Goodful All-in-One Pan
Instant Pot
Pineapple Corer

Herb Scissors

A pair of herb scissors
VIBIRIT

If you want to save time in the kitchen, these VIBIRIT Herb Scissors are a must-have tool. With five extra-sharp stainless steel blades, these can quickly cut through vegetable stems and make food preparation a breeze. The 2-in-1 herb stripper can also quickly strip and cut leafy greens, saving you time from having to switch to another knife.

With three kinds of cutter head razor, you can easily peel, slice, and julienne through a variety of vegetables with ease. Overall, these scissors are a versatile and time-saving tool that can help make cooking and meal prep easier and faster.

VIBIRIT Herb Scissors Leaf Herb Stripper

Cut up herbs with ease.

Amazon

$10.99
$24.99 Save 56%

Keyless Entry Door Lock

A keyless lock on a door
TEEHO

Stop fumbling for your keys every time you get home. The TEEHO TE002 Keyless Entry Door Lock is a smart lock that allows you to easily control access to your home. This lock features a keypad that allows you to set a secure code for unlocking the door, as well as a fingerprint sensor for added security. It’s easy to install and use, making it a convenient and secure way to save time.

Fingerprint Door Lock

Make your home safer and more secure.

Amazon

$69.99
 

Batiste Overnight Deep Cleanse

Dry shampoo
Batiste

Skip the shower and clean your hair while you sleep. Batiste Overnight Deep Cleanse is the perfect time-saving product for anyone who wants to wake up to fresher, cleaner-looking hair. Made with charcoal and baking soda, it prevents oil buildup and removes impurities, ensuring your hair stays healthy and vibrant.

This product works overnight, so you can simply apply it before bed and wake up with beautiful hair that’s ready for the day, without needing to rinse it off. And soothing and relaxing fragrance, with notes of orange, red currant, jasmine, and rose, makes it a perfect addition to your bedtime routine.

Batiste Overnight Deep Cleanse

Freshen up your hair in your sleep.

Amazon

$12.29
 

Automatic Pet Feeder

A pet feeder
Voluas

The VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeder is a convenient and time-saving way to make sure your furry friends are always well-fed. The feeder is programmable, so you can set the exact amount and frequency of food dispensed. It also has a built-in desiccant bag to keep food fresh. This automatic pet feeder is a great solution for pet owners who want to simplify their lives.

VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeder

Take the work out of feeding your pets.

Amazon

$54.99
$79.99 Save 31%

Vegetable Chopper

A veggie chopper
Fullstar

Chopping and prepping vegetables takes forever. Fortunately, the Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper makes this task quick and easy. With five interchangeable blades and an adjuster dial, this kitchen gadget offers unparalleled functionality for all your slicing, grating, and chopping needs. This device makes it easy to chop onions, potatoes, vegetables, and more into small pieces in a single step.

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

Chop veggies quickly and efficiently.

Amazon

$33.95
$44.99 Save 25%

Nail Enamel Drying Spray

A can of red nail drying spray
Demert

If you’re tired of waiting for your nail polish to dry, the Demert Nail Enamel Dryer is the solution you need. With its fast-drying spray formula, you can quickly finish your manicure and move on with your day without worrying about smudging or smearing.

This formula also contains organic protein and mink oil, which help condition both cuticles and nails. By using this time-saving product, you can achieve a professional-looking manicure in a fraction of the time it would take to air-dry your nails.

Demert Nail Enamel Dryer

Dry your nails super fast.

Amazon

$8.00
$8.83 Save 9%

Goodful All-in-One Pan

A blue pan
Goodful

Instead of digging through your kitchen cabinets for the right pan, turn to a multifunctional one. The Goodful All-in-One Pan is an essential time-saving product for anyone looking to streamline their cooking process. With its multiple functions, including frying, sautéing, braising, and more, this pan can replace your bulky kitchen cookware sets and save valuable kitchen storage space.

The durable, high-performance, long-lasting, multilayer non-stick coating allows food to easily slide out of the pan without adding extra oils, making it a healthier option for cooking. By using this all-in-one pan, you can cut down on clutter, save time in the kitchen, and enjoy versatile cooking options.

Goodful All-in-One Pan, Multilayer Nonstick

The only pan you'll need.

Amazon

$79.99
 

Instant Pot

A person stirs pasta in an Instant Pot, and an Instant Pot sits on a marble kitchen island.
Instant Pot

We can’t write an article about time-saving products without mentioning the Instant Pot. This versatile kitchen appliance can do the work of multiple appliances, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more. With the Instant Pot, you can cook a wide range of dishes quickly and easily, saving you time and effort in the kitchen.

Instant Pot Duo Plus

This device has nine different cooking features.

Amazon

$109.95
$149.95 Save 27%

Best Buy

$129.99
 

Macy's

$129.95
 

Pineapple Corer

A pineapple corer
SameTech

This pineapple corer makes it easy to remove the tough central core of pineapples in just a few seconds, saving you time and effort. It’s safer to use than a knife and it reduces the risk of injury while cutting. Plus, it produces perfectly uniform slices, making it easier to enjoy your pineapple in a variety of dishes or as a healthy snack.

SameTech Pineapple Peeler Corer

Save yourself tons of time.

Amazon

$12.99
$25.00 Save 48%

Shop smart and spend your money on products that will do the most for you. These items will help you save time during boring chores and spend it doing what you love instead.

