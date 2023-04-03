While last week had a plethora of new Netflix content, this week is a bit slower. But there’s still plenty to watch as you celebrate the longer days and warmer temperatures of spring. From kid-friendly films to comedy specials, there’s plenty to see.
Grab a pen and paper and start making viewing notes because here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 3, 2023.
- April 3
- Magic Mixies: A girl discovers a magical world filled with creatures called Mixies.
- Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Follow the story of R. Kelly’s survivors.
- April 4
- My Name Is Mo’Nique: Comedian Mo’Nique’s comedy special comes to streaming.
- The Signing: Young artists work to impress professionals in this competition series.
- April 5
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now: Follow Lewis Capaldi’s life in this in-depth documentary.
- April 6
- Beef: Ali Wong stars in this film about two people who get involved in a road rage incident.
- April 7
- Chupa: A boy discovers a baby chupacabra in his grandfather’s shed.
- Holy Spider: The film about serial killer Saeed Hanaei looks at his path of murder.
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign: After their friend is kidnapped, two people go on a mission to rescue him.
- April 7 [Con’t]
- Oh Belinda: An actor gets cast in a commercial but starts to live her character’s life.
- Thicker Than Water: A journalist protects her brother from the law, and her life devolves into chaos.
- Transatlantic: An American journalist helps smuggle refugees in the 1940s.
- April 8
- Hunger: A street food chef trains under a ruthless chef.
- CoComelon, season 8: Get your kids seated for the return of Cocomelon.