While last week had a plethora of new Netflix content, this week is a bit slower. But there’s still plenty to watch as you celebrate the longer days and warmer temperatures of spring. From kid-friendly films to comedy specials, there’s plenty to see.

Grab a pen and paper and start making viewing notes because here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 3, 2023.

April 3 Magic Mixies: A girl discovers a magical world filled with creatures called Mixies. Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Follow the story of R. Kelly’s survivors.

April 4 My Name Is Mo’Nique: Comedian Mo’Nique’s comedy special comes to streaming. The Signing: Young artists work to impress professionals in this competition series.



April 5 Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now: Follow Lewis Capaldi’s life in this in-depth documentary.

April 6 Beef: Ali Wong stars in this film about two people who get involved in a road rage incident.



April 7 Chupa: A boy discovers a baby chupacabra in his grandfather’s shed. Holy Spider: The film about serial killer Saeed Hanaei looks at his path of murder. Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign: After their friend is kidnapped, two people go on a mission to rescue him.



