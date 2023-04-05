Here’s Why People Are Putting Orange Juice in Coffee

Putting orange juice in your coffee sounds like something you might do before you’ve actually had any caffeine. But, people are doing it—on purpose. But why?

According to coffee and orange juice drinkers, the blend takes away the bitterness from strong coffee and espresso. And while it’s only now going viral in the United States, the drink isn’t just something TikTok created. It’s a fairly popular practice in some Asian countries like Thailand and Vietnam.

If you want to try it, the process of creating the drink is pretty straightforward—simply pour a glass of orange juice over ice, leaving a little room at the top. Then, add a shot of espresso.

There’s no denying the drink looks pretty as the colors swirl together. And maybe the sweetness of the juice can act as a buffer for some of the bitterness of the espresso. But, some experts are suggesting this is a trend you skip.

From a health perspective, mixing coffee and orange juice can wreak havoc on your stomach. Well+Good spoke with Christina Manian, RDN, a registered dietician, who explained that both drinks are highly acidic, which can lead to issues like heartburn and acid reflux.

Additionally, mixing OJ and coffee can make it more difficult for your body to absorb nutrients properly according to Manian. The tannins naturally found in coffee can hinder your ability to absorb Vitamin C—a key nutrient in orange juice. So, you won’t be getting the full benefits of the juice, and you’ll be aiding your stomach in producing more acid.

While you can certainly enjoy both for breakfast, if you’ve got a sensitive stomach, this might not be the coffee recipe for you.