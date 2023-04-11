This Sleeping Position Is Best When You Have a Headache

Headaches are the worst, but what makes horrible headaches even worse is how difficult it can be to fall asleep when you have one. If only there were a magical sleeping position that would help you fall asleep easier when you have a headache!

As it turns out, there is an ideal sleeping position for a headache.

Diana Shadbehr, DO, the director of the Headache Clinic at Cedars-Sinai, spoke with Well+Good and suggested people struggling with a headache should find the sleeping position that best keeps their neck and spine aligned.

So, essentially, the best position for headache relief will be personal for everyone, but the goal is the same—align your neck and spine. While the position can vary (and you should take into account any pre-existing sleep issues like sleep apnea), there are some things you definitely shouldn’t do.

Sleeping on your stomach can lead to extra neck strain and head pain so many people find that sleeping on their back or side is the most pain-free option. To get into the correct position, try using a pillow that supports the natural curvature of your neck and spine. This may be a pillow that conforms to your body’s shape, but it should provide support so as not to strain your body.

Getting better sleep can be a bit of a science, so don’t be discouraged if you have to experiment with different positions, pillows, and supports before you find your personalized headache-soothing sleep.