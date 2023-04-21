Lazy Person Amazon Finds to Work Smarter Not Harder

Let’s be honest—life is hard. While there isn’t a “miracle product” out there that can completely make all of the stress in your life go away, there are plenty of unique products that can make life easier.

If you’re often sending memes to friends about being a “lazy girl” or having a “lazy day,” these Amazon finds can take things to the next level in the best way. Let’s be honest. Being lazy is simply about working smarter, not harder. That just makes you intelligent—not lazy.

Exfoliating Shower Foot Scrubber

Showering can be incredibly relaxing, especially when you treat it like a spa experience at home. But, trying to reach your feet to get them clean and exfoliate the dead skin can be a pain.

Thankfully, you can kill two birds with one stone by using this shower foot scrubber mat. It uses non-slip suction cups to safely stick to the shower floor, so you can scrub your feet and make sure they stay soft and smooth without having to bend over!

HONYIN Shower Foot Scrubber Mat Exfoliate and clean your feet without hurting your back!

Can Colander

Canned fruits and vegetables are inexpensive, convenient, and a great way to make sure your family eats healthy even if you’re on a budget!

If there’s one drawback, though, it’s having to drain away the water and juice before preparing the produce. Getting out a bulky colander can be a pain, and if you’re using multiple cans for one dish it can take time to wash a large colander between each use

This can lid colander by Progressive slips over just about any standard can (even smelly tuna). You don’t have to get out a big, bulky dish, and you can remove it and give it a quick wash before using it on another can.

Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander A clever can lid colander to save your fingers from cuts.

Motion-Sensor LED Lights

Are you tired of remembering to turn off the light every time you close your closet or pantry? Or, maybe you don’t want to go through the hassle of installing light fixtures on your stairs—but you also don’t want to trip walking down them at night.

These LED motion sensor wireless lights could be the solution.

They can be used under cabinets, on stairs, or in any place that needs a warm glow without having to worry about flipping on (or off) a switch. These lights are rechargeable, stick just about anywhere, and can also be used with a remote, so even if you turn the motion sensor feature off, you still don’t have to get up to turn off the light.

Multi-Purpose Pan

Cooking can be a chore when you have to get out multiple pots and pans for one dish. Or, you might not mind it, but the idea of cleaning those pans later makes you reach for the ramen noodles yet again.

This multi-purpose pan can fry, saute, sear, boil, blanch, and do just about anything else in the kitchen that requires cooking. It’s the ultimate in aluminum construction, it’s nonstick, and it’s dishwasher safe so you don’t have to spend extra time hand-washing. With a few simple swipes with a paper towel, you can go from searing to sauteeing without having to get out a second pan.

Goodful All-in-One Pan Cook almost anything with fewer dishes to clean up!

Hands-Free Dog Leash

Do you love walking or running with your four-legged friend, but hate it when both of you get tied up and twisted in their leash?

This hands-free leash wraps around your waist like a belt. It puts you and your dog on a more even playing field, and your hands will be free to hold onto other things while you and your pet get a great workout!

Hands-Free Flexible Phone Holder

Do you want to get your binge-watching on in the comfort of your bed, but you don’t want to keep holding your phone? This hands-free flexible phone holder lets you view or scroll without having to hold your device.

The “neck” can bend to any shape, so this is a perfect gadget that let’s you fully relax while you’re watching just about anything.

B-Land Cell Phone Holder Hold the phone! This device lets you enjoy shows and movies hands-free!

Filtered Water Bottle

Most people know Brita as the standard in water filtration. But, it goes beyond basic pitchers. Brita has an insulated filtered water bottle that allows you to fill the bottle from your tap and enjoy fresh, filtered water with each sip so you don’t have to go through the trouble of refilling a large pitcher every other day.

It’s BPA-free, and the filter can easily be replaced every two months for clean, pure drinking water.

Mini Vacuum

Have you ever wished you could clean up your desk, your car, or other small spaces without having to drag out your vacuum? Try this portable mini crumb vacuum cleaner.

It’s a handheld vacuum that’s perfect for your home office, and vehicle. Whether you need to clean up pet hairs, crumbs, or any small particles in between, this will get the job done quickly. Plus, you can “dump” it right away without having to clean up a dusty mess.

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Clean up those pesky pet hairs with ease!

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot might be the most “famous” item on this list, but it deserves its spot!

This incredibly popular pressure cooker can cook rice, make an entire pot roast in an hour, and even make yogurt. It’s ideal for busy people, lazy people, home cooks, or working parents trying to get dinner on the table at a decent hour. Just throw everything in and let the appliance do its magic!

Flickering Flameless Candles

Lighting candles can bring cozy vibes to just about any room. But, they can be a pain to light, you have to remember to blow them out, and they don’t last very long so you end up having to buy them more often than you’d probably like. Plus, there’s that unfortunate smell when you do blow them out.

These remote-powered flickering flameless candles are the answer. They’ll give you all the glow you want from traditional candles, but you won’t need to worry about lighting every single one of them. Then, when the end of the night rolls around, save your breath and just use the remote.

Flickering Flameless Candles These cozy flameless candles will bring cozy vibes to every room.

If you’ve been looking to work smarter, not harder in your life, these Amazon products could just help you get there.