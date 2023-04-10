We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Why Are Barns Red?

Stacey Koziel
Stacey Koziel
Lifestyle Writer

Stacey Koziel is a news writer at LifeSavvy. She's worked as a freelance writer for over ten years, focusing on family and lifestyle content. She also has a background in marketing and social media, and is always eager to talk (and write!) about the latest TikTok trends. Read more...

About LifeSavvy

| 1 min read
A red barn sits in a grassy field surrounded by flowers.
Rusya007/Shutterstock.com

You can go just about anywhere in the country and if you’re traveling through farmland, one thing will remain consistent—you’ll see a red barn. Red barns are nostalgic, and traditional, and feel like a piece of Americana.

But, red barns aren’t just red for no reason. Hundreds of years ago, it had a very practical purpose.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the history of red barns dates back hundreds of years. Back then, farmers weren’t thinking about which color would give their property the best aesthetic. They were more concerned with protecting the wood of their barns so they would withstand the test of time.

COSHOMER 36in x 84in MDF Sliding Barn Door with 6.6ft Barn Door Hardware Kit & Handle, Pre-Drilled Holes Easy Assembly -Solid Wood Slab Inside Covered with Water-Proof PVC Surface, White, H-Frame

Bring a little bit of country living indoors!

Amazon

$339.99
 

A few centuries ago, things like paint and sealant weren’t widely available — especially on a farmer’s salary.

So, as farmers often do, they used what they had on hand or could easily procure to create a concoction that would protect their barns. They mixed linseed oil, lime, milk, and rust to coat the wood.

The rust provided a natural barrier against moss and fungi, and tinted the barns the fire engine red color we know and love today.

Today, we think of red barns as traditional and a way to connect with history and past generations. But, if a farmer pulls out a can of red paint today to tint their barn, they’re one step ahead of the original painters.

Of course, now, farmers can protect their barns with sealants that defend against harsh weather and mold. But, there’s something very pure, simple, and refreshing about seeing a red barn and knowing that while it could be any color, most farmers are carrying on a centuries-old tradition.

Stacey Koziel Stacey Koziel
Stacey Koziel is a news writer at LifeSavvy. She's worked as a freelance writer for over ten years, focusing on family and lifestyle content. She also has a background in marketing and social media, and is always eager to talk (and write!) about the latest TikTok trends. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?