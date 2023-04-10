8 Weird Wellness Products You Might Actually Want to Try

Wellness is a booming industry, and it seems like every day there’s a new product or trend that promises to help us feel and look our best. From LED masks to CBD-infused everything, the wellness industry is full of interesting products that might make you raise an eyebrow.

While sure, we can’t guarantee efficacy within the wellness space, that doesn’t mean some weird wellness products you might actually want to try (with clearance from your healthcare professional, of course), don’t work. If you’re feeling adventurous with your self-care routine, here are some odd wellness choices that could turn out great.

Somnox 2

If you struggle to get a good night’s sleep, the Somnox 2 sleep robot might be the solution for you. According to the brand, this cuddly robot cushion mimics the sensation of breathing to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

The Somnox is advertised to aid in reducing stress, slowing down your heart rate, and instilling tranquility in your body and mind. If you’re someone who tosses and turns every night, you may want to give this robot a shot.

Somnox 2 Get better sleep with helpful breathing techniques.

Forme Activewear

Bad posture? Don’t know what to do about it? If you can’t keep up with specialized stretches and find yourself slouching at your desk, you might want to try Forme.

Founded by an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, Forme offers FDA-approved wearable technology that claims to actively transforms your body. From sports bras to tees, Forme products claim to have specially engineered fabrics that the brand says help correct and train your posture, engage muscle memory feedback, improve breathing, and boost recovery. The brand also carries socks, shorts, and pants that offer other performance-enhancing benefits.

Apollo Wearable

If you’re looking for a wearable device that can help you feel more relaxed, focused, and better overall, the Apollo™ Wearable might be the one for you. According to the brand, the Apollo wearable uses safe, non-invasive touch therapy to send silent, soothing vibrations to the body that can help you feel safe and in control.

Whether you choose to wear the Apollo device as a band on your wrist or ankle or as a clip attached to your clothing, you’ll have the flexibility to experiment with what works best for you. The Apollo Neuro app also allows you to choose a mode or create a daily schedule to help you transition throughout your day, and the brand says that the device has positive outcomes across sleep quality, focus, heart rate variability, performance, and recovery.

Apollo Wearable Reduce your stress with technology.

Elix Cycle Balance

It would be the understatement of the year to say that period symptoms are no fun. If you dread that time of the month, you might want to check out Elix Cycle Balance. This herbal and nutritional supplement purports to holistically support menstrual symptoms by treating underlying imbalances, according to the brand.

Note: Before beginning any supplement, you should always check with your health care provider.

Elix conducted a clinical study revealing that “90% of participants saw an improvement in 15 PMS and menstrual symptoms overall.” Though, keep in mind that the study only sampled 65 menstruators ages 18-36 who could also be on contraceptives.

Elix Cycle Balance is derived from traditional Chinese medicine and contains ingredients such as ginger, licorice, and reishi. Your unique formula will be designed after you fill out a questionnaire about your period cycle and symptoms.

Elix Cycle Balance This may help you relieve period symptoms.

Bidet

While bidets are normal in many parts of the world, most people in Western countries don’t grow up using them. These toilet attachments can be a little daunting to use at first, but they offer some great health benefits.

When used correctly, bidets are more effective than toilet paper at cleaning and reducing the spread of bacteria and germs. They are also an excellent way to promote better hygiene for people with mobility issues, pregnant women, and anyone with sensitive skin. Plus, they can also save you money in the long run as you will use less toilet paper.

LUXE Bidet NEO 120 Once you try it, you'll never go back.

LED Light Mask

Moving from skin spas to department store shelves, LED light masks are now accessible for those who want to try this treatment. The Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask is an affordable option priced under $100, making it a great pick for those who want to try at-home LED face masks.

According to Skin Gym, the mask uses blue, orange, and red light therapy to help reveal a more radiant complexion. With multiple modes and a USB charger, this is an easy tool to try if you struggle with acne.

Ostrichpillow Loop Eye Pillow

The Ostrichpillow Loop Eye Pillow is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to disconnect from the outside world and relax. The wrapping design of this unique eye pillow provides comfort and creates a total blackout sensation, allowing you to take a power nap or focus on a yoga or mindfulness session.

The ergonomic design ensures a good fit for most head shapes and sizes, and the eye pillow is exceptionally portable, making it ideal for travel. With this eye pillow, you can give yourself the gift of relaxation and take a moment to yourself whenever and wherever you need it.

Ostrichpillow Loop Eye Pillow Relax and block out the rest of the world.

Sleep Stone Lotion Bar

The Sleep Stone Lotion Bar by Kate McLeod is the perfect addition to your evening wind-down ritual. The herbal blend features chamomile to calm and quiet the mind, and lavender to alleviate stress and ease anxiety for better, deeper sleep. You can apply it before bedtime or whenever you need an instant dose of calm.

The Sleep Stone is designed to soften on contact with warm, dry skin, melting and absorbing without any sticky rubbing or tugging. They provide a moment of self-care in even the busiest of lifestyles, leaving skin soft, supple, and glowing. With simple ingredients, the Sleep Stone offers moisturizing results you can see and feel.

Kate McLeod Sleep Stone Add this to your bedtime routine.

New wellness products come on the market every day, and a lot of them look pretty bizarre. But we’re here to remind you not to judge a book by its cover, or a product by its…packaging? These wellness items are worth a try, even if they seem a little weird at first.