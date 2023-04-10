We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of April 10, 2023

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Assignments Editor

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read more...

Richard Armitage stars in Netflix's Obsession.
Richard Armitage stars in Netflix’s Obsession. Netflix/YouTube

A new week is here and so is a new crop of Netflix releases. From thrillers to crime documentaries, the streaming service is bringing binge-able content to you once again.

This week, you’ll be able to catch a documentary on the search for the suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, a comedy special from Celeste Barber, a sexy thriller starring Richard Armitage, and more. Whatever you’re looking for, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 10, 2023.

  • April 11
    • All American: Homecoming: Season 2: Follow athletes at a historically Black college as they excel and lead their lives.
    • Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman: Comedian Leanne Morgan shares stories of her life in this special.

  • April 12
    • American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Follow the search for the brothers suspected of committing the Boston Marathon bombing.
    • Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks: Comedian Celeste Barber’s special hits streaming.
    • Operation: Nation: A member of a Warsaw nationalist group falls for an activist.
    • Smother-in-Law: Season 2: A woman disrupts the lives of her daughter-in-law and son.

  • April 13
    • The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2:The Boss Baby is back for more schemes.
    • Florida Man: An ex-cop has to go back to Florida for a shady job.
    • Obsession: A man has an affair with his son’s fiance that threatens their lives.

  • April 14
    • Phenomena: Women investigate paranormal happenings, but their leader disappears.
    • Queenmaker: A fixer attempts to make a civil rights leader into the mayor.
    • Queens on the Run: Four women take a road trip but run into unexpected complications.
    • Seven Kings Must Die: Following the death of a king, rivals and invaders compete for the throne.
  • April 15
    • Doctor Cha: 20 years after leaving medical school, a mother goes back to complete her residency.
    • Time Trap: Students become trapped in a cave and discover time moves differently.
