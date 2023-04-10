A new week is here and so is a new crop of Netflix releases. From thrillers to crime documentaries, the streaming service is bringing binge-able content to you once again.
This week, you’ll be able to catch a documentary on the search for the suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, a comedy special from Celeste Barber, a sexy thriller starring Richard Armitage, and more. Whatever you’re looking for, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 10, 2023.
- April 11
- All American: Homecoming: Season 2: Follow athletes at a historically Black college as they excel and lead their lives.
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman: Comedian Leanne Morgan shares stories of her life in this special.
- April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Follow the search for the brothers suspected of committing the Boston Marathon bombing.
- Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks: Comedian Celeste Barber’s special hits streaming.
- Operation: Nation: A member of a Warsaw nationalist group falls for an activist.
- Smother-in-Law: Season 2: A woman disrupts the lives of her daughter-in-law and son.
- April 13
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2:The Boss Baby is back for more schemes.
- Florida Man: An ex-cop has to go back to Florida for a shady job.
- Obsession: A man has an affair with his son’s fiance that threatens their lives.
- April 14
- Phenomena: Women investigate paranormal happenings, but their leader disappears.
- Queenmaker: A fixer attempts to make a civil rights leader into the mayor.
- Queens on the Run: Four women take a road trip but run into unexpected complications.
- Seven Kings Must Die: Following the death of a king, rivals and invaders compete for the throne.
- April 15
- Doctor Cha: 20 years after leaving medical school, a mother goes back to complete her residency.
- Time Trap: Students become trapped in a cave and discover time moves differently.