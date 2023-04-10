A new week is here and so is a new crop of Netflix releases. From thrillers to crime documentaries, the streaming service is bringing binge-able content to you once again.

This week, you’ll be able to catch a documentary on the search for the suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, a comedy special from Celeste Barber, a sexy thriller starring Richard Armitage, and more. Whatever you’re looking for, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 10, 2023.

April 11 All American: Homecoming: Season 2: Follow athletes at a historically Black college as they excel and lead their lives. Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman: Comedian Leanne Morgan shares stories of her life in this special.



April 12 American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Follow the search for the brothers suspected of committing the Boston Marathon bombing. Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks: Comedian Celeste Barber’s special hits streaming. Operation: Nation: A member of a Warsaw nationalist group falls for an activist. Smother-in-Law: Season 2: A woman disrupts the lives of her daughter-in-law and son.



April 13 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2: The Boss Baby is back for more schemes. Florida Man: An ex-cop has to go back to Florida for a shady job. Obsession: A man has an affair with his son’s fiance that threatens their lives.



