Can Shorter Showers Lower Your Electric Bill?

There are a lot of things you can do to lower your electric bill. Close the blinds or curtains at the hottest times of the day, use your ceiling fans more often…and even try taking shorter showers.

That’s right. Taking shorter showers conserves water and can also lower your electric bill. A little bit here and there really adds up throughout the month.

The reason a shorter shower works to lower your utility bill is because heating water accounts for a significant portion of your electricity usage. The less time your shower takes, the less hot water you’ll use, and the less electricity you’ll zap.

While there isn’t an ideal shower time, 5-10 minutes is a good goal.

A clogged showerhead that doesn't spray correctly is costing you water and racking up your electric bill. A new, efficient showerhead can quicken your showering process.

If you’re looking to further save on your electric bill, there are plenty of shower habit changes to consider. Installing a more efficient showerhead, turning off the water while shampooing and soaping up, and strictly taking showers instead of baths all work together to make a difference.

Lowering your electric bill isn’t the only thing short showers achieve. Shorter showers actually have many benefits beyond financial savings. They can help conserve water, especially in times of drought, reduce your carbon footprint, and improve your skin and hair health by reducing exposure to harsh chemicals and scalding water.

The next time you’re tempted to luxuriate in a drawn-out, steaming shower, think about lowering your electric bill and helping the planet instead.