Do the Green Powders Everyone Is Drinking Actually Work?

Green powders are a health trend that never seems to go away. These powders claim to supplement and even replace your daily fruit and vegetable intake, but is that really the case?

Here’s what green powders can and can’t do for you, straight from a registered dietician.

What Are Green Powders?

Green powders are powders made from a blend of green vegetables, fruits, and herbs that are dried and ground into a fine powder. These powders are designed to be mixed with water or other beverages, making them a convenient and easy way to supplement your diet.

“Some greens powders also contain added vitamins, minerals, prebiotics or probiotics,” said Marie Spano MS, RD, CSCS, CSSD, and Dymatize Nutrition Consultant.

Some of the most common ingredients in green powders include spinach, kale, broccoli, wheatgrass, spirulina, chlorella, and alfalfa. These ingredients are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for overall health and wellness.

What Are Green Powders’ Benefits?

When used to supplement a well-balanced diet, green powders can offer some health benefits. One of the main benefits of green powders is that they provide a concentrated source of nutrients.

As mentioned earlier, many green powders contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for overall health and wellness. By incorporating a green powder into your daily routine, you can help ensure that you are getting enough of these nutrients to support your body’s functions.

Amazing Grass Greens Blend Antioxidant This powder contains antioxidants to support a healthy immune system.

Depending on the ingredients used in specific green powders, these products can also help improve digestion, boost immunity, and increase energy. However, while green powders may be beneficial for adding nutrients and plant compounds to your diet, they should not be considered a substitute for leafy greens, notes Spano.

“Though we know leafy greens are healthy, we don’t know much about green powders,” she said. “We can’t assume processed green powders are just as beneficial as leafy greens.”

This isn’t to say that green powders are necessarily bad for you, but you shouldn’t purchase them assuming that they will replace real fruits and vegetables.

Super Greens #1 Green Superfood Powder This top-rated powder contains a long list of powdered vegetables, superfoods, probiotics, fiber, and enzymes.

What to Look For in a Green Powder

When shopping for a green powder, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, look for a product that contains a variety of vegetables, fruits, and herbs. This will ensure that you are getting a broad spectrum of nutrients.

Purely Inspired Organic Greens This powder contains a mix of 39 different fruits, vegetables, and superfoods, like powdered broccoli, chlorella, and barley grass.

Next, check the ingredient list for any additives or fillers. Some green powders contain artificial sweeteners or flavors, which can be harmful to your health, so you’ll want to look for products that are free from preservatives, artificial colors, and other additives.

Finally, read reviews from other users to get an idea of how the product tastes and how well it works. Keep in mind that everyone’s body is different, so what works for one person may not work for you. You may need to test a few different green powders until you find one that you like.

Garden of Life Raw Organic Perfect Food Green Superfood Juiced Greens Powder This chocolate-flavored option from Garden of Life masks most of the veggies and makes drinking your vitamins more fun.

Spano admits that she isn’t a fan of green powders when they’re used as a primary source of nutrients. She prefers to get her fruits and vegetables from, well, fruits and vegetables.

“If you’re in pursuit of better health and supplements that fuel you, grab a fast-absorbing, high-quality protein powder like Dymatize ISO100,” she said. “It contains 100% hydrolyzed whey protein powder without all the extra fluff. Blend it with milk, fresh leafy greens, and fresh or frozen fruit for a quick and easy shake that supports your muscles and provides vitamins, minerals, fiber, and plant-based compounds that are beneficial to your health.”

Dymatize 100% Whey Isolate ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder Blend vegetables with this protein powder for a DIY greens powder smoothie.

Taking a green powder supplement won’t harm your health, but you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the money. If you eat a well-balanced diet, you can view a green powder as a multivitamin that can supplement the vitamins and minerals you get from food.

How Do You Use Green Powders?

If you want to use a green powder, Spano suggests opting for one with a wide array of vitamins and minerals. That way, you don’t need to double up and take a multivitamin as well because the green powder is supplying your body with the necessary nutrients. She also recommends eating plenty of leafy greens even if you are taking a greens supplement.

Vibrant Health, Green Vibrance, Vegan Superfood Powder This greens powder contains 25 billion probiotics from 12 different strains for aided digestion.

Green powders are usually consumed by mixing them with water or other beverages. They can also be added to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal for an extra boost of nutrients. The recommended dosage varies depending on the brand, but most manufacturers suggest one scoop per day. Always follow the instructions on the label.

If you are pregnant, nursing, or taking any medications, be sure to check with your doctor before using a green powder to ensure that no ingredients will cause you harm.

Green powders can be a great way to supplement your diet and increase your daily intake of nutrients. However, they should not be relied upon as a substitute for a healthy diet and lifestyle.