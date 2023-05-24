BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy

8/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking in most areas

4 - Functions, but has numerous issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired

6 - Good enough to buy on sale

7 - Great and worth purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Rating: Price: $489

If you’re constantly struggling to find the perfect sleep temperature, the BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System is an efficient solution. It’s easy to use and can keep your bed’s temperature consistent all night long for better sleep.

Temperature has a significant impact on your sleep quality. In fact, a 2012 study found that temperature was one of the most important factors affecting sleep. Exposure to both heat and cold can impact sleep, potentially making it more difficult to fall asleep and even impacting the sleep stages.

Keeping temperatures in your bedroom consistent all night long can be tricky with traditional solutions like fans and air conditioners. Plus, if you and your partner prefer different sleeping temperatures, you’ll have to compromise on an in-between. The BedJet 3 solves those issues and can help you to achieve and then maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the night.

So how does the BedJet 3 perform? Let’s dig in.

Here's What We Like Handy remote with optional app connectivity

Very quiet fan operation

Preset temperatures for every hour

Fits most mattresses and bedframes And What We Don't Limited cooling capabilities

May not fit under every bed

Couples may need 2 machines

LifeSavvy's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Design and Setup: Simple With a Few Catches

Dimensions: 21.26 x 16.02 x 9.09in (540 x 406.91 x 230.89mm)

21.26 x 16.02 x 9.09in (540 x 406.91 x 230.89mm) Weight: 14.67lb (6.65kg)

14.67lb (6.65kg) Cord Length: 78in (1,981.2mm)

78in (1,981.2mm) Controls: Remote control, smartphone app

The BedJet 3 was well packed in a heavyweight box with cardboard inserts holding all of the components secure. The individual pieces were also in plastic bags, and everything was in excellent condition on arrival.

The instruction manual is 32 pages long, with half of the instructions in English and half in French. It’s printed in full color, including many photos, and is one of the more detailed yet straightforward manuals that I’ve read.

Assembling the BedJet was simple, thanks to the photos included in the instruction manual. The process consisted of connecting the air hose to the air nozzle, and then connecting the nozzle to the base unit. The most difficult part of the assembly process was determining the right setting for the adjustable height mattress mount assembly.

That adjustable assembly includes five inserts that allow you to modify it to your mattress height. I have a DreamCloud mattress, which measures 14.5in high. I found that using all of the inserts gave me the right height, but adding and removing inserts is difficult because they feature firm plastic buttons that you need to depress. I have some hand and wrist injuries that limit my hand strength, so while adding and removing inserts was difficult, I was able to accomplish it.

I tested the BedJet both with my standard bedsheet and with the BedJet Cloud Sheet. The Cloud Sheet is a dual-layer sheet with air nozzle openings to channel the nozzle into the sheet. Those openings easily attach to the clips on the side of the nozzle, making a secure connection. I also had no difficulty clipping my own sheet onto those nozzle clips.

The remote control comes with two AA batteries and easily connects to the BedJet once the machine is on. It can be paired with the BedJet app (available for iPhone/iPad and Android), or you can use the remote without connecting it to the app.

The biggest issue with the setup was determining where to put the BedJet base unit. The instruction manual offers several positioning suggestions, with an under-the-bed position being the most ideal. Unfortunately, my bedframe was too low to fit the unit underneath. My bedframe also features intricate metalwork on the footboard, so connecting the BedJet to the foot of the bed wasn’t an option.

I found it best to connect the nozzle to the side of the foot of the bed and then place the base unit at the foot of the bed. That meant that I either had to run the power cord directly across the floor to an electrical outlet or purchase an extension cord to run back underneath the bed. My situation is partially due to the type and position of my bed, but it’s worth considering your room layout when buying the BedJet 3.

Ease of Use: Easy and Customizable

The BedJet 3 is easy to use, largely because of the quality of the remote control. The control can pair with up to four different BedJet devices, allowing you to easily switch back and forth. Clearly labeled function buttons for “Cool,” “Heat,” and “Turbo” make it easy to navigate the control from the very beginning. The digital screen provides information on the fan settings, the actual temperature, and the set temperature, and up and down buttons let you quickly customize the settings.

The real value of the remote is in the ability to create memory settings. Three memory keys let you access those settings, which can include your desired mode, fan speed, temperature, and auto-shutoff time.

The fact that the remote keys are backlit is also helpful for nighttime use. While I found myself looking for a button to shut off the remote’s power, I realized that the remote wakes up when picked up and then sleeps when inactive.

The app is also user-friendly. It includes the same capabilities as the remote, including the ability to create memory settings. Given the remote’s backlit function and simplicity, I would likely use it instead of my phone when adjusting settings at night.

The BedJet base unit features a power button, a low power switch when using two base units in the same bedroom, and a Wi-Fi and error indicator light. Aside from powering the unit on and off, all of the controls are performed via the remote or app for hands-off use.

Maintenance is minimal, too. The BedJet features a lifetime washable intake filter to help keep debris, like link and pet hair, out of the airflow. The filter needs to be inspected every three months and cleaned when dirty. The intake air grill is easy to remove by pushing two tabs in. The foam filter is located directly under the grill and can be cleaned with running water. Reinstalling the filter is also simple, and the air grill snaps back into place easily.

Operation and Performance: Quiet Enough for a Good Night’s Sleep

I am an extremely light sleeper, so my first concern was whether I would be able to sleep with the sound of the BedJet 3 running. That wasn’t an issue at all. The fan is very quiet and was even soothing. I would compare it to a sound machine on its lowest setting, to the point where it’s just barely audible.

I was also pleased to find that the machine didn’t have any sort of bright running lights, so it didn’t disturb the darkness of my bedroom.

The remote control allowed me to easily operate the BedJet from in bed, and with a little experimentation, I found the temperature settings that worked best for me. One of the greatest advantages of the BedJet is its biorhythm sleep technology, which allows you to pre-program the temperature settings for each hour through the night. For example, I tend to prefer a warmer bed when I go to sleep, but I often wake up around 3:00 am because I’m too hot. I could program the BedJet to gradually lower the temperature starting at 1:00 am, so I didn’t wake up feeling too hot at 3.

When I used the BedJet with my own sheets, it took a while to get used to the feeling of air blowing across my feet. Placing a heavier blanket or comforter on top of the sheet did restrict the airflow to a point, making my feet more comfortable. While the airflow wasn’t as strong, the BedJet seemed to still maintain an appropriate temperature, and I was able to feel its effects through my entire Queen bed.

Pairing the BedJet with the Cloud Sheet eliminated the feeling of air across my feet since the air is channeled into the sheet’s interior pocket. While I used the same temperature settings, the bed felt cooler while using the Cloud Sheet, which is supposed to dissipate the air more evenly. The Cloud Sheet has a nice feel to it. It’s made of 100% cotton, but I wasn’t able to locate a thread count anywhere. The sheet is machine washable and dryable for easy care, and it feels soft and naturally cool to the touch.

I found that the minimum temperature depended on the ambient temperature in my bedroom, as the BedJet functions as a fan, not as an air conditioner. According to BedJet, the ambient temperature should be 79 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for the best cooling performance. However, because the BedJet heats the air, too, the maximum temperature consistently remained at 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

When using the heat function, the BedJet heats up incredibly quickly. I could feel the heat within about 10 seconds of the fan operating, and it reached 104 degrees (in a 70-degree room) within about 30 seconds. The 104 degrees was warmer than I would ever need while sleeping, but I could see it as being a nice way to pre-heat a bed before going to sleep.

While the BedJet allows you to customize the temperature to your desired sleep settings, it can still work well for couples with different preferences. BedJet suggests using two to four different units to customize the temperatures in each half of the bed. While purchasing four of these machines would be a significant investment, I could see using two machines being a practical solution for couples who prefer different temperatures.

Should You Buy the BedJet 3?

The BedJet 3 is an excellent choice as long as you understand how it works and the type of setup that works best for it. For example, I was a bit disappointed that the lowest available temperature wasn’t lower since a true cooling function could be very helpful in the humid summer heat that we get here in Massachusetts. However, when paired with the Cloud Sheet, the cooling feature seemed to work even better, and the machine is capable of producing impressive heat that spreads throughout the whole bed.

The BedJet is versatile and can be paired with beds of different heights. It can fit underneath bedframes with just six inches of clearance, though it didn’t work for mine. It’s important to consider how your bedroom is laid out and where you will position both the air vent and the base unit. The location of your electrical outlets is also important.

This climate-comfort sleep system is ideal for several situations. It can help to make your bed temperature more comfortable so you can fall asleep more easily. It can also help to prevent you from waking up overheated and can dry sweat during the night. Setting the temperature to increase in the morning can allow you to wake up naturally, potentially avoiding the need for an alarm clock. Perhaps most importantly, the BedJet allows you to control your sleep temperature without having to adjust your thermostat, which is ideal for saving on your heating and cooling costs.

All in all, the BedJet put in an impressive performance. While it took me a few nights to adjust to it and find the right settings for my personal preferences, once I did, the BedJet became an enjoyable part of my bedtime routine. I imagine it could be ideal for anyone who is tired of a too-hot or too-cold bed at night, and it could also be helpful for those suffering sleep disturbances prompted by uncomfortable bed temperatures. If you’re uncertain if it’s right for you, BedJet offers a 60-day “love it or return it” guarantee with free shipping.