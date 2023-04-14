This Cookware Set is the Perfect College Graduation Gift

Graduation season is upon us. Sure, there are still a few weeks until the actual ceremony, but if you’re planning on buying your graduate a gift, now is the time to shop. Those shopping for college graduates who will need the essentials for post-dorm life, we’ve got an idea.

The GreenPan Hudson Ceramic Nonstick Four-Piece Set gives a new graduate everything they need for a new place post-graduation.

After finishing their degree, many graduates are starting new jobs and moving into new apartments. Setting up a new space can be daunting for those who might not even have their first paycheck yet, and this GreenPan cookware set gives them the essentials they need to craft their own meals.

Hudson Ceramic Nonstick Four-Piece Cookware Set Maybe your graduate won't be a chef one day, but they'll be able to make mac and cheese, at least.

One of the particular benefits of this set is that it’s small. A graduate moving into a new apartment might not have a ton of space, and they’re also unlikely to be cooking complex meals. The Hudson set features a 12″ frypan, a 3-quart saute pan with a lid, and a 2-quart saucepan. Essentially, it’s a stripped-down set that includes only the must-haves for basic cooking.

All three pieces feature a ceramic nonstick coating for easy cooking that won’t lead to stuck-on food and it’s suitable for all stovetops. The aluminum bodies are also quick-heating and can be placed in the oven at up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you’ve been racking your brain for the perfect graduation gift, this GreenPan set is something that a grad will actually use and appreciate. Those are always the best gifts.