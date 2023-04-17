Get ready to morph this week with Netflix. The nostalgia-inducing return of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is here, but it’s far from the only thing you can catch this week.

In addition to the Power Rangers reunion, Netflix is also dropping a documentary about a couple stranded in Costa Rica during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on their third date, a film about a travel executive finding love in Vietnam, and the return of reality show Indian Matchmaker. Basically, there’s a lot this week.

If you’re looking for something to watch after work this week, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 17, 2023.

April 17 Oggy Oggy: Season 2: Oggy the kitten is back for a second season.

April 18 Better Call Saul: S eason 6: The sixth season of the Breaking Bad spin-off hits streaming. How to Get Rich: A financial advisor helps people find their wealth and manage their money in this documentary. Longest Third Date: A couple who goes on a third date in Costa Rica gets stranded at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.



April 19 Chimp Empire: Follow a community of chimpanzees in Uganda in this documentary. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always: The original Power Rangers reunite for another adventure in this reunion film.

April 20 The Diplomat: A diplomat to the UK juggles her job and marriage to a politician. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites: A vampire with a broken tooth falls for a dentist.



April 21 A Tourist’s Guide to Love: A travel executive visits Vietnam after a breakup. Chokehold: After moving to escape scandal, a couple realizes their new town is attempting to run them off. Indian Matchmaking: Season 3: See more couples be matched in the third season of this reality series.



