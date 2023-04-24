The Time of Day You Do Dishes Could Lower Your Electric Bill

In times such as these, many of us are doing our best to save money whenever and wherever we can. Figuring out reliable methods that lower your electric bill can make a big difference. Thankfully, saving a little money on your electric bill can be as easy as changing what time you run your dishwasher.

By taking advantage of a time-of-use electricity plan and shifting your dishwashing routine, you could potentially lower your monthly bill thanks to avoiding what many electric companies deem “peak hours.”

Peak hours are the times of day when demand for electricity is at its highest. In most cases, this is late afternoon and early evening. During these times, your utility company charges a higher rate per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity used, which can quickly add up.

Just as there are peak hours, though, there are non-peak hours. During this time, companies will drop the cost of electricity used since there are not as many people wanting to access the grid. Typically, these times fall overnight and in the early morning.

If you want a lower electric bill, make some adjustments to your routine. Instead of running your dishwasher during those peak hours, try running it during off-peak hours when the rates are lower.

In cases where you’re really looking to save on your utility bill, don’t stop at adjusting your dishwashing schedule. You can also try running your laundry machine and setting your programmable thermostat to operate at off-peak hours.