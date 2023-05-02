The Boring Amazon Products You Actually Need—And Will Want

When it comes to shopping, it’s easy to get caught up in the thrill of buying the latest tech gadget or trendy fashion item. But what about the ‘boring’ products that we use every day?

The ones that we don’t give much thought to, but that actually make our lives easier and more comfortable? We’re highlighting some of the ‘boring’ products that you actually need (and will definitely want and use) in your life.

Best of all, they’re all available on Amazon, so you can easily add them to your cart and enjoy the benefits.

A Good Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is important, but drinking water can completely slip your mind if you don’t have a good bottle at your side. If you want to get serious about your water intake, it’s time to change that.

The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle is a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts, hikers, and anyone looking to increase their water intake. It’s made of durable stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold (or hot) for hours.

Plus, it comes in a variety of fun colors to choose from.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap Prepare to stay way more hydrated with this water bottle.

Foam Roller

If you’re someone who works out regularly or has a stressful and demanding job, a foam roller can be a game-changer for your body. It’s a simple, effective tool for massaging sore muscles and improving flexibility.

The TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller is a highly-rated option on Amazon, with a textured surface that mimics a massage therapist’s hands.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller for Exercise Tell backpain (and other body pains) goodbye when you have this trusty foam roller.

Quality Socks

This one might come as a surprise. You may not think much about your socks, but they can actually make a big difference in how comfortable your feet feel throughout the day.

Ditch the cheap, thin socks and invest in a pair of high-quality socks like the Airacker Performance Calf Socks. They’re made with moisture-wicking fabric, have a cushioned footbed, and come in a variety of colors to match your unique style.

Airacker Athletic Socks Sport Running Calf Socks Don't underestimate the power of a good pair of socks.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Whether you’re trying to get work done in a noisy coffee shop or just want to tune out the world during a long flight, noise-canceling headphones are a must-have.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones are one of the best options on the market, with superior noise-canceling technology, a comfortable over-ear design, Bluetooth pairing, and even the ability to pair with Amazon Alexa.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The QuietComfort headphones are still one of the best noise-canceling products available today.

Reusable Grocery Bags

Using reusable grocery bags is an easy way to reduce your environmental impact and save money (especially if you shop at stores that charge for bags).

The BagPodz Reusable Bag is a convenient way to store and transport your bags. It comes with a set of 10 reusable bags that can be folded up and stored in a compact pod that even comes with a clip that you can hang right onto your grocery cart.

Shower Speaker

Listening to music or podcasts can make showering a more enjoyable experience, but using a regular speaker or bringing your phone into the shower isn’t exactly a great idea. A shower speaker is a water-resistant device that allows you to listen to your favorite tunes while you get clean.

If you’re ready to make your shower time more productive and more fun, then try the iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker. It’s fully waterproof with amazing sound quality, making it the perfect addition to your shower experience.

iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker This powerful, waterproof speaker will become on of your favorite companions.

Magnetic Phone Mount

Using your phone while driving is dangerous and can lead to accidents, but sometimes you need to be able to see your phone while you drive. This creates quite a dilemma on road trips if you haven’t prepared.

A magnetic phone mount allows you to easily and safely view your phone’s GPS or control music without taking your eyes off the road. Check out the WixGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount. This pack of two is easy to use and even swivels for easy display.

Meal Prep Containers

Cooking and preparing meals can be incredibly time-consuming, but meal prep containers make it so much easier. These containers come in various sizes and shapes and are perfect for storing pre-made meals or ingredients.

By preparing your meals in advance, you can save time, and money and have healthier eating habits.

Make sure you try the Bentgo Prep 3-Compartment Meal-Prep Containers. The containers measure your portions for you and help ensure your food is well-sealed so it stays fresh.

LED Light Strips

Adding a touch of ambiance to your home can be as simple as installing LED light strips. These versatile strips can be used for under-cabinet lighting, accent lighting, or even to create a cool backlight for your TV. Plus, they come with remote controls and can be set to a variety of colors and patterns.

Experiment with your creativity and light up your room with the Govee LED Strip Lights. They’re easy to apply and offer app control for ultimate customization.

Govee RGB LED Strip Lights Customize your room to your exact liking with these beautiful lights.

Portable Charger

Our phones are an essential part of our daily lives, and running out of battery can be frustrating, especially when you’re on the go. A portable charger is a must-have for anyone who relies on their phone for work or personal use.

If you’re an iPhone user, try the adorable iWALK Small Portable Charger. It’s a small investment that can make a big difference in your daily routine since you never have to worry about your phone’s battery life.

iWALK Small Portable Charger Never find yourself with a dead iPhone (or dead Airpods!) again.

These ‘boring’ products may not be as flashy as the latest smartphone or designer handbag, but they’re essential for an easy breezy lifestyle. Purchasing some more realistic products can quickly make a big difference in how you feel and how much you enjoy your day-to-day activities.