The DIY Home Projects to Help Sell Your House

As a homeowner, it’s normal to want to make upgrades around your house. Maybe you’ve got a “fixer-upper” that needs modernizing. Maybe you just want to make changes that fit your personality. Whatever the case, tackling many of those home projects yourself is easier than ever thanks to articles, YouTube videos, and even online classes or tutorials covering DIY solutions.

But, if you don’t plan on staying in your home forever, you might want to consider some DIY home projects that will boost its value and appeal.

So, which DIY projects are recommended?

Boost Your Curb Appeal

If you’re stumped about which projects to tackle first, consider working from the outside in. Your home exterior is the first thing a potential buyer will see and could set the tone for how they feel about the property.

Realtor.com spoke with Kendall Bonner—a real estate agent in Lutz, FL—who recommended landscaping and gardening to boost curb appeal.

Things like a manicured lawn, trimmed bushes, a freshly-painted fence, and even hanging inviting globe lights can all make your home exterior more eye-catching.

Don’t have a green thumb? Try painting your front door with a pop of color or creating a backyard deck to give your home’s exterior a boost.

Update Your Kitchen

The kitchen is often known as the heart of the home. Even if you’re not an avid cook, you probably spend a lot of time there, and when someone is looking for a new house, the kitchen is usually one of the things that could make or break a deal.

There are plenty of DIY projects you can tackle that will add value to your kitchen, but one of the most effective is painting your cabinets. According to Zillow, you can boost your home’s value by thousands of dollars just by painting your upper and lower cabinets contrasting colors.

But don’t go too wild with your color selection. Even if you choose to do contrasting cabinetry, neutral shades are still the way to go. White, gray, brown, and even muted blues and greens work according to Colleen Toner, a real estate agent who spoke with Apartment Therapy.

Upgrade Your Outlets

Looking for a quick and easy project you can probably tackle in just a few hours? Upgrade the outlets in your home.

If you live in an older house, every room probably has plenty of two-pronged outlets. As long as the wiring is safe, those “old” outlets are fine. But, think about today’s modern buyers and the small conveniences that might benefit them.

That includes three-pronged outlets or specialized ports that allow them to plug USB ports directly into the wall for their electronic devices. It’s a small change, but it’s a nice touch that will help bring an older home into the 21st century.

You can check out the video below for a step-by-step guide on how to do this. It’s not as intimidating as you might think!

Play Video

Install New Lighting

You might be surprised by just how much the warm glow of extra lighting can change the look and feel of a room.

If you’re looking for a weekend DIY project, consider switching out your existing light fixtures with new ones, or adding additional light sources throughout your home. That could include something as simple as bringing an extra lamp into a room to changing out the blinds or shades to incorporate more natural light.

The right lighting helps to create depth and dimension in a room. If you have a large open space, warm light can help it to feel cozy and inviting. If you have a small space and want to make it look bigger, go with natural lighting or cool white bulbs.

You don’t have to be an electrician or even mess with wires if you don’t want to. Consider using puck lights in closets, under your kitchen cabinets, or in any other small spaces that could benefit from some warmth.

Puck lights get their name because…well, they look a lot like hockey pucks! They are small, round (or oval) lights that are easy to mount to just about any surface that could benefit from a straight beam of light. If your goal is to make potential buyers feel at home when they’re walking around, soft, inviting light is one of the best ways to do it.

Tackle a Weekend Painting Project

Again, if you plan on selling your house in the future, your goal should be to create a space where potential buyers could see themselves living. One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to do that yourself is by adding a fresh coat of paint to as many rooms as possible.

When it comes to the right colors, neutrals tend to be the best. They’re not overwhelming and buyers can change them easily.

But, don’t assume you have to go with a stark white shade in every room. Head to your local hardware store and browse beiges, light grays, and off-white tones that will warm up your home without being too jarring to a buyer.

Additionally, don’t be afraid to follow current color trends if you plan on selling soon. People can always repaint later, but when you’re looking for a buyer now, jumping on trends with accent walls or other decorative items can be a great way to get attention.

Bates Paint Roller Kit Get started on interior painting with this DIY kit.

You don’t have to have a background in home repair or design to tackle some DIY projects around the house. Don’t be afraid to start small with a weekend project and see how far you can go.

Whether you plan on living in your home for many years and want to slowly add value, or you’re planning on selling soon, any of these simple upgrades can make a difference in the overall appeal of your property.