8 Time-Saving Kitchen Tools That Get Food on the Table Fast

Cooking can be a time-consuming activity, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right kitchen tools, you can get food on the table faster than you ever thought possible. Whether you’re a busy professional or a parent with young children, these time-saving kitchen tools will make your life easier when it comes to cooking.

Instant Pot

If you haven’t jumped on the Instant Pot bandwagon yet, it’s time to join the party. This multi-functional kitchen gadget can do the work of several different appliances, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker. It’s perfect for busy weeknights when you need to get dinner on the table fast.

With an Instant Pot, you can cook everything from soups and stews to meat and poultry in a fraction of the time it would take with traditional cooking methods. The Instant Pot is also a great tool for meal prepping, as it allows you to cook large batches of food that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for later use.

Instant Pot Duo Plus This device has nine different cooking features.

Food Processor

A food processor is another essential time-saving tool for the kitchen. It can chop, slice, grate, and puree ingredients in seconds, making meal prep a breeze. Whether you’re making a batch of hummus, chopping vegetables for a stir-fry, or shredding cheese for a pizza, a food processor will save you time and effort. It can also help you make homemade dough, pastry, and pie crusts with ease, taking the hassle out of baking.

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor A powerful 450-watt motor and two speeds, plus pulse control, save you time and money.

Immersion Blender

An immersion blender is a handheld device that can blend ingredients directly in a pot or pan, which makes it perfect for making soups, sauces, and smoothies. You won’t have to transfer hot liquids to a blender or food processor, which saves time and reduces the risk of spills and messes. It’s also easy to clean and takes up less storage space than a traditional blender or food processor.

Powerful Immersion Blender The hand blender has a motor of 500 watts and four sharp blades for grinding unruly lumps, stubborn clumps, tough meats, and rock-hard fruits for smoothies, soups, milkshakes, and batters.

Air Fryer

Using an air fryer can save you time in the kitchen in several ways. First, an air fryer preheats faster than a conventional oven, so you can start cooking your meal right away without waiting for it to heat up. Second, it cooks food more quickly than traditional methods, which means you can have dinner on the table in a fraction of the time it would take using a traditional oven or stovetop.

Air fryers also require little to no oil, so you don’t need to spend time prepping or cleaning up a deep fryer or dealing with the mess and added fat that comes with deep frying. This makes it a healthier option and cuts down on time spent cleaning up the kitchen.

PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer 7-in-1: Air fry, dehydrate, roast, broil, bake, air boil, and reheat all with one device.

Slow Cooker

A slow cooker is a convenient and energy-efficient kitchen tool that can help you save time in several ways. Unlike cooking on the stovetop, slow cookers require minimal hands-on time, allowing you to set and forget your meal. They’re also great for using inexpensive cuts of meat that would otherwise require long cooking times to become tender.

Slow cookers are versatile and can be used to make everything from breakfast to dessert, and many recipes make large batches that you can freeze for later or use for leftovers. Overall, a slow cooker is a great way to save time in the kitchen while still enjoying delicious home-cooked meals.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker Make full-sized, home-cooked meals for the whole family with minimal effort in this large, stainless steel slow cooker.

Mandoline Slicer

One of the biggest advantages of using a mandoline slicer is the time and effort it can save you in the kitchen. With a mandoline, you can slice vegetables and fruits in a fraction of the time it would take with a knife, and with much less effort. You won’t have to worry about achieving the right thickness or consistency, as the mandoline does the work for you. This can be especially helpful when making dishes that require a lot of thinly sliced ingredients, such as potato chips or vegetable gratin.

Salad Spinner

A salad spinner is a must-have tool for any salad lover. Not only does it save time and effort by quickly and efficiently drying greens, but it also helps produce better results. Wet greens can dilute dressings and make salads watery, but a salad spinner removes excess water and ensures that your greens are perfectly crisp and ready for use.

Moreover, the centrifugal force created by the salad spinner removes dirt, sand, and other debris from the greens, so you don’t have to spend time washing them by hand. Salad spinners can even be used for other tasks, such as washing and drying herbs or berries. With a salad spinner, you can easily and quickly prepare your salads and other dishes without worrying about soggy greens or spending time hand-drying them.

OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner Clean greens with the push of a button.

Garlic Press

If you’re someone who loves to cook with garlic, a garlic press is a game-changer. It can crush garlic cloves quickly and easily, which saves time and effort compared to mincing garlic by hand.

Some garlic presses are even designed to peel the garlic cloves as they are pressed, saving you the hassle of peeling them by hand. Using a garlic press can help reduce the amount of garlic waste, as it can extract more of the garlic’s juice and flavor than mincing by hand. This means you can use less garlic in your dishes and still get the same great taste.

Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press This garlic presser can also be used as a ginger press tool or to crush onions or nuts.

There are many kitchen tools available that can help you save time and effort in the kitchen, without compromising on the quality of your meals. Whether it’s a mandoline slicer, a slow cooker, or a garlic press, investing in these time-saving tools can make a big difference in getting delicious and healthy food on the table quickly and efficiently.