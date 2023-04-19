Is The Owala Water Bottle the New Stanley Cup?

There’s a battle of water bottles going down on social media right now. A new brand might be coming for the Stanley cup’s crown as the top tumbler on the internet. And yes, it’s cheaper.

The Owala 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler is blowing up on TikTok, and people are taking notice of this new entrant into the water bottle Hunger Games.

While it’s probably unlikely, if you haven’t seen or heard about the Stanley cup (aka the Stanley Tumbler), it’s a 40oz stainless steel cup with a tapered bottom to fit in cup holders, impressive insulation, and a range of bold and vibrant colorways. The problem with the cup, though, is that it’s consistently sold out—though if you want it, you can snag one right now on Amazon.

But the real story here is the Owala 40oz tumbler which, according to TikTok, might be even better than the Stanley thanks to its leak-resistant design.

Owala 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle This beauty is the newest water bottle on the scene....and according to some, might be better.

On the surface, the cups look incredibly similar. Both feature a tapered bottom to fit in cars’ cupholders, a large handle on the side, and a lid that can be used on its own or with a wide-width straw. While for now, Owala is only available at Target in limited colors, an expansion is planned for this summer.

So if they’re so similar, why are TikTok creators comparing them? It’s all about the lid.

In her video, creator @laurentokk filled an Owala and a Stanley with water. Then, she flips both water bottles upside down. The Owala has water coming from its straw (obviously) but nothing is leaking from the sides of the lid at all. The Stanley on the other hand has water strongly leaking from the sides.

Owala 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle No leaks might make this water bottle the best option.

Now, of course, you’re probably not going to turn your water bottle upside down intentionally, but if you knock it over at work, in your bag, or accidentally drop it on yourself, the video seems to insinuate that the Owala will prevent leaking better. Plus, as a bonus, the Owala is $35—$10 cheaper than the Stanley.

So will you be team Stanley cup or are you going to hop on the Owala train? The choice is yours, but no matter which you choose, you’ll stay hydrated!