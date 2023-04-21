Here’s When the Lyrid Meteor Shower Will Peak

Looking for a way to get out this spring? The weather is warm, and if the skies are clear, you can see this year’s Lyrid meteor shower. But if you want to check out the light show at it’s peak what’s the best day?

Here’s some good news. The Lyrid meteor shower peak falls on April 22, so this Saturday night, making it the perfect weekend activity.

The Lyrids have actually been occurring since April 16, and they’ll continue through April 25. However, it’s Saturday, April 22, just before dawn when they’ll be at their most visible, and you’ll have the best view. But even if you can’t make it out this weekend, you’ve still got some chances to see them.

In terms of how many meteors you’ll see, the Lyrids typically produce between 15-20 meteors per hour, and they’re well known for producing impressive dust tails behind them. While the shower does occasionally have “outbursts” which can feature up to 100 meteors, there’s no way to predict when or even if that will occur. Still, 15-20 meteors should give you an impressive shower.

If you, your significant other, or your family have been looking for a reason to get outdoors this spring, this weekend’s Lyrid meteor shower is the perfect first outing—just be sure to adjust your sleep schedule accordingly.