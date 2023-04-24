Looking to watch something fantastical this week? What about a comedy special? Or maybe a drama all about friendship? Netflix is bringing it all to you this week.

The second part of Firefly Lane‘s second season is one of the biggest releases for the streaming service this week. The series sees friends Tully and Kate navigating their fractured relationship. But if you’re feeling something a bit lighter, there’s John Mulvaney’s comedy special. More interested in the supernatural? Sweet Tooth‘s second season also debuts this week.

Clearly, there’s plenty to go, but if you want to know about everything else premiering, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 24, 2023.

April 25 The Hateful Eight: Following the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive must lodge with six strangers during a blizzard. The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: The extended version of Quentin Tarantino’s film comes to streaming. John Mulaney: Baby J: Comedian John Mulvaney is back with a new comedy special.



April 26 The Good Bad Mother: After an accident, a man has the mind of a child, and his mother must care for him. Kiss, Kiss!: A notorious flirt goes after a woman engaged to a politician. Love After Music: Following the life of musician Fito Paez . Workin’ Moms: Season 7: The final season of beloved comedy debuts.



April 27 Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2: Watch Tully and Kate navigate their fractured relationship and their own personal lives. The Matchmaker: An office worker becomes enthralled by an intern and follows her to a desert resort. The Nurse: A nurse suspects her colleague of being tied to patients’ deaths. Sharkdog: Season 3: The half shark-half dog is back for another season. Sweet Tooth: Season 2: Follow Gus as their adventures continue.



