The Viral Ice Cream Maker Everyone Wants Is On Sale

Even with an ice cream maker, creating homemade ice cream can be a task. From the noise to the sheer amount of space some makers can take up, it’s enough to have you buy your usual pint at the store. But a viral ice cream maker is solving those problems and might even help you make your ice cream recipes a bit healthier.

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker can turn practically anything into ice cream or sorbet, and it’s on sale on Amazon.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Have homemade ice cream and sorbet all spring and summer.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the Ninja Creami. After all, the hashtag does have a cool 232 million views. According to content creators, there are two key reasons why this kitchen appliance has become so popular. First, it’s that you can turn nearly anything into ice cream, and you can do it in healthy ways.

The Ninja Creami works by blending any frozen liquid into a creamy treat. The appliance’s dual drive motor applies downward pressure while the paddle shaves and churns the ice particles to create a smooth dessert. While you will need to freeze your ingredients for 24 hours before crafting your frozen dessert, the tool means you can turn practically anything frozen into sorbet or ice cream.

TikTok content creators are particularly fond of using pre-made protein shakes to provide a boost of nutrition in their desserts, and they even pop in a few mix-ins like peanut butter cups for an extra treat. Not much of an ice cream person? Creators are also making impressive sorbets by freezing canned and pre-packaged fruit and using the Creami to transform them. Impressive, right?

Outside of the ways you can customize recipes, the machine is also extremely easy to use. To create your ice cream or sorbet, freeze your ingredients in the appliance’s canister for 24 hours, and then, choose between the seven modes (ice cream, lite ice cream, sorbet, smoothie bowl, gelato, mix-in, and milkshake) to spin the canister for ice cream in under five minutes.

As for cleaning, the top, canister, lid, paddle, and outer bowl are all top-rack dishwasher safe. Of course, there’s the size. While other machines are bulky and have to be stored out of the way and lugged back out, the Creami is compact enough to sit right on the countertop.

If having healthy, homemade ice cream every day this spring and summer sounds good, the Ninja Creami is a must, and the sale doesn’t hurt.