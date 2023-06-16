How to Prep Your Home for Selling

If you’re thinking about selling your home, your top priority is likely getting the best possible price for it. You’re already on the right track. The best time to sell a home is in the spring and summer months, as buyers tend to be more active. But, it’s not just the time of year that makes a difference.

Selling a home and getting your asking price can take time, preparation, and maybe even a few simple upgrades. Let’s cover some of the best things you can do to prep your home for selling so you can attract the best buyers to your listing.

Depersonalize and Declutter

You have to be willing to “let go” of your house before that for sale sign goes in your front yard. While you might still live there for a few weeks/months, if you want to attract buyers quickly, it’s important that whoever is looking at the space doesn’t feel like they’re invading someone’s privacy.

Take down things like family pictures, awards, or any personal items that might connect the home to you. Buyers appreciate properties that look “lived in”, but they want to be able to see themselves living there, too.

Another way to make things more appealing is by decluttering as much as possible. Again, a lived-in space is great, but clutter can make interested parties feel overwhelmed and distracted.

Now might be a good time to rent a storage unit. It will make it easier to store your personal belongings and clear away clutter while getting a head start on the packing process!

Make Important Repairs

Your home doesn’t need to be flawless to be sellable. But, making minor repairs and updates can boost its value and make it more appealing to potential buyers.

If you’re not sure where to start, Progressive suggests that the most important home repairs to make before selling a house include:

Adding a fresh coat of paint

Updating bathroom and kitchen grouting

Boosting curb appeal by cleaning up your home exterior

Updating your flooring

Getting rid of water stains (and repairing any damage)

Updating your kitchen

You don’t have to break the bank with home repairs, but consider how each investment in making things better will boost your home’s value. Decide which projects are the most important, and tackle them before putting your property on the market.

Bates Paint Roller Kit Get started on interior painting with this DIY kit.

Talk to a Realtor

You might not think you’re ready to get a realtor involved until your home is clean and ready to sell.

But, a realtor can actually make that process easier for you by giving you tips on what buyers are looking for. A good agent will work with you to create a plan for selling your house that will highlight its best features and make your life a lot less stressful.

Hire a Professional Photographer

Nowadays, just about anyone can snap decent-looking photos from their smartphones. But, it’s still worth it to work with a professional photographer when it comes to taking pictures of your house.

When someone is looking for a new home, they typically start their search online. Most people are going to be more attracted to professional-looking photos that highlight the best features of a property.

So much so, that homes with professional properties tend to sell faster than those without. Visually-attracted buyers are more likely to schedule a tour.

NICETOWN Natural Linen Curtains Natural light can do wonders for professional photos!

Set the Stage

Your house might already “feel like home” to you, but think about what it looks like to a potential buyer. If you were looking at it with fresh eyes, what would you think?

Often, it’s worth it to stage your home before photos and showings. According to Realtor.com, staged homes sell 88% faster and for 20% more than nonstaged homes.

You can go the distance and work with a professional designer, but if you don’t have the budget for it, don’t worry about spending a lot on staging. Take a look at some of the latest trends on HGTV, or check out Pinterest to see what’s hot in home design. You might find that moving a few pieces of furniture, adding some accents, and giving each room a clear purpose will go a long way in your staging efforts.

Preparing your home for the real estate market doesn’t have to be stressful. Taking your time to do a little extra prep work can make it easier to say “goodbye” to the house you love while giving it the attention it deserves before you list it.

With a little bit of planning and a willingness to get some help from the pros, you can prep your home on your terms, attract buyers quickly, and sell your home for the listing price you want.