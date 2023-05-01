May is here, and Netflix fans know what that means. There’s a plethora of new content hitting the streaming service. From classic comedies to new, anticipated Netflix originals, there’s plenty to watch this week.

Arguably one of the biggest releases is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The prequel to the beloved Bridgerton series follows a young Queen Charlotte as she marries the king and ascends to the throne. It gives a bit of back story to a fan-favorite character within the franchise.

Of course, there are all the cult classics and blockbusters hitting the platform. You’ve got comedies like Starship Troopers, romantic dramas like Legends of the Fall, and family-friendly films like The Croods.

If you were worried about having something to watch this week, don’t be. Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 1, 2023.

May 1 Airport, Airport ’77, Airport 1975: The trio of disaster dramas comes to Netflix. American Gangster: A cop and a gangster face off in this star-studded film. Austin Powers I-III: All three Austin Powers films come to streaming. Black Hawk Down: A helicopter goes down during a humanitarian mission. The Cable Guy: Jim Carrey stars in this film about a cable guy who begins stalking a customer. Captain Phillips: Somali pirates overtake a container ship. Chicken Run: Chickens must escape from their life on a farm or be turned into chicken pies. Cliffhanger: A mountain rescuer is tasked with saving hikers who turn out to be criminals. Conan the Barbarian: A boy who was enslaved as a child sets out to find the necromancer who killed his family. The Croods: A prehistoric family faces coming destruction in this animated film. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button: A man ages backward in this adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald short story.



May 1 [Con’t] Dawn of the Dead: A group bands together to fight a zombie invasion. Flight: After landing a damaged plane, questions arise about the pilot and what exactly happened in the air. For Colored Girls: A group of Black women living in the same apartment building in Harlem faces life’s troubles. Girl, Interrupted: A woman enters a mental facility and meets its residents. The Glass Castle: Siblings navigate a tumultuous relationship with their parents. Home Again: A woman separated from her husband decides to allow three aspiring filmmakers to live in her guest house. Hop: The bunny heir to an Easter egg empire runs away. Igor: A scientist’s assistant attempts to create an evil monster but makes a sweet one instead.



May 1 [Con’t] Kindergarten Cop: An undercover cop poses as a kindergarten teacher. Last Action Hero: A boy enters a movie world where his favorite action hero exists. Legends of the Fall: After their brother is killed in WWI, the two remaining brothers fall for their late brother’s fiance. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: The Baudelaire siblings navigate life after losing their parents as sinister family members attempt to steal their inheritance. Léon: The Professional: A 12-year-old learns how to be an assassin from her neighbor. Marshall: See the story of the first Black Supreme Court justice in this biopic. Paranormal Activity: A young couple is haunted in their home. Peter Pan: The 2003 live-action version of the famous novel comes to streaming. Pitch Perfect: A new college student joins an acapella group.



May 1 [Con’t] Rainbow High: Season 3: The series based on children’s dolls is back for a third season. Rugrats: Seasons 1 and 2: The famous talking babies hit Netflix. The Smurfs: Season 1: See the beloved blue Smurfs living in their village and facing off against an evil wizard. Starship Troopers: A group of military astronauts travel to an invading planet to fight a war. Steel Magnolias: Women in a southern beauty salon deal with life and its tragedies. The Tale of Despereaux: A mouse must find his courage and save a princess.



May 1 [Con’t] This Is the End: Actors having a party experience the apocalypse and must survive it. Traffic: A drug czar realizes his daughter is an addict. Vampires: A half-human, half-vampire is pursued by a secret vampire community. The Wedding Date: A woman hires an escort to accompany her to her sister’s wedding. The Young Victoria: Watch the story of the famous queen play out in this period piece.



May 2 Love Village: Singles who are 35 years old and older relocate to a village to find love. The Tailor: A tailor sews a dress for their friend’s fiance, but secrets begin to emerge.

May 3 Jewish Matchmaking: Jewish singles work with matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom to find their partner. Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7: The latest season of the junior version of the beloved baking show comes to streaming.



