Do you ever find yourself rolling along and then seeing a funeral procession slowly making its way down the road? This isn’t all that uncommon of a situation, but so many of us don’t know what to do. Do you have to stop for a funeral procession? Should you keep going?

In most states, stopping for a funeral procession is not required by law. However, it is considered a common courtesy and a sign of respect for the deceased and their family when you stop.

Basically, if you see a funeral procession out on the road, be considerate and give them space if you can. Keep in mind, there are some specific traffic laws around funeral processions in certain states, so stopping being a courtesy

HLWDFLZ Car Roadside Emergency Kit Never be caught unprepared in an emergency on the road.

For example, in some states, it is illegal to cut off a funeral procession or drive between its vehicles. In other states, funeral processions have the right-of-way at all intersections (regardless of a red light). Meanwhile, some states require the procession to yield to normal traffic laws.

While there may not be a clear-cut answer for every single state regarding whether or not you have to stop for a funeral procession, it’s always a good idea to err on the side of caution. Always show respect for the mourning family.

If you’re ever in doubt about the traffic laws in your area, it’s worth a quick check at your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.