Does Keeping Your Windows Open Improve Sleep?

Abbey Ryan
Wind blows through an open window at night.
Vasilyev Alexandr/Shutterstock.com

Are you looking for ways to improve your sleep? You may have heard that keeping your windows open can do the trick. But does it actually work, or is it just an old wives’ tale?

Unfortunately, the truth about sleeping with your windows open is a bit more complex than a simple yes or no answer.

Keeping your windows open can improve your sleep quality, but it depends on several factors. For example, if you live in a noisy area, the sound of traffic or other disturbances may actually make it harder to sleep. On the other hand, if you live in a quiet area and enjoy the sound of nature or a fresh breeze, keeping your windows open may help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

The key to improving your sleep quality is to create a sleep-conducive environment that works for you and your unique preferences.

For some, keeping your windows closed and using earplugs or white noise may be a great option. For others, the fresh air of an open window can help regulate the temperature in your room, which is another important factor for quality sleep.

Try experimenting with different sleeping positions, investing in a comfortable mattress and pillows, and finding the right temperature and lighting for your bedroom. Remember that there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution to sleep. Take your time to create a space perfect for your sleep!

