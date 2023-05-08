Netflix is bringing the funny, the heartwarming, and the educational this week. From documentaries to makeover shows to thrillers, this week’s Netflix drop has a bit for everyone.

One of the biggest releases from this is Jennifer Lopez’s new film The Mother which sees a woman who is a former assassin fighting to protect her daughter from those with a vendetta. Then, there’s the new season of Queer Eye which sees the members of the Fab Five making over people in New Orleans including an educator and an entire frat house.

Whether you’re in the mood for a thriller or some feel-good content, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 8, 2023.

May 8 Justice League: Seasons 1 and 2: Batman assembles his team of superheroes in this animated series. Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1 and 2: The Justice League joins forces again. Spirit Rangers: Season 2: Two Native American kids protect the national park that’s their home.



May 9 Hannah Gadsby: Something Special: Comedian Hannah Gadsby is back with another special.

May 10 Dance Brothers: Brothers open a dance club, but their visions soon begin to clash. Missing: Dead or Alive?: South Carolina police officers search for missing persons. Queen Cleopatra: This docu-drama chronicles Cleopatra’s reign.



May 11 Royalteen: Princess Margrethe: In this sequel, Princess Margrethe attempts to overcome her prom scandal. St. Vincent: A boy becomes friends with his war veteran neighbor. Ultraman: Season 3: Earth faces alien threats in this series.



