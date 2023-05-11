How to Use AAA Batteries in a AA Battery Device

Have you ever been in a bind where you needed AA batteries, but all you had were AAA batteries lying around? It can be so challenging to keep your battery supply fully stocked. Believe it or not, you don’t need to go to the store or take batteries out of a different device in this scenario.

There is a simple aluminum foil hack that can save the day if ever have too many AAA batteries and not enough AA batteries.

All you need to do is take a small piece of aluminum foil and place it in front of the AAA battery before inserting it into the AA battery device. Then voila! Even though AAA batteries are smaller, they tend to supply the same 1.2-1.5 volts as AA batteries.

Since aluminum foil acts as a conductor, it bridges the gap between the smaller battery and the larger battery compartment. This allows the AAA battery to power the device like an AA battery would.

Now you can use up all those extra AAA batteries before they die on a shelf.

So, if you ever notice that your remote, flashlight, or remote computer mouse needs a new battery but you’re out of AA, you know exactly what to do. With this aluminum foil hack up your sleeve, you’ll never be without power again (until you run out of both AA and AAA batteries, that is).