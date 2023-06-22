Prep Your Home for Summer with This Task List

Summer is a time for outdoor activities and entertainment, but before you can fully enjoy the sunny weather, preparing your home for the season is essential. Yes, that means cleaning.

To make the job easier for you, we put together a list of essential home maintenance tasks. We gathered insights from Kathy Cohoon, a cleaning expert from Two Maids and a Mop, to help you get your home in shape.

Always remember that a little bit of cleaning, organizing, and home maintenance effort goes a long way in having a smooth summer.

Deep Clean and Dust

Deep cleaning your home before summer sets in is the only way to fully remove dirt, dust, and allergens that can accumulate throughout the year. The heat and humidity can aggravate allergies, and dust, pollen, and other allergens can all accumulate in your home if ignored.

Cohoon reminds us that with air conditioning units working hard to cool things down in the summer, there may be less fresh air coming into your home. The air in your home will continue to circulate. This makes deep cleaning the inside of your home and removing dust crucial.

Cohoon suggests going from top to bottom to make your job easier, more efficient, and more effective. Plus, you won’t be adding dust to areas you already dusted. Start by removing all items from a room, including furniture and décor.

Then you can dust the ceiling, walls, and baseboards before moving on to the furniture, décor, and other items in the room.

To make dusting easier, Cohoon explained how you can create your own dust-busting solution for areas that accumulate a lot of dust.

“Mix one cup of lemon oil with two cups of hot water and soak a clean, lint-free cloth in the solution for 8-10 hours. Hang dry, then store in an air-tight container. You can use the cloths to sanitize the areas that quickly accumulate dust,” Cohoon said.

Tend to Your Air Conditioning System

Think about it: your air conditioner has been on vacation since the end of last summer. It might need a little bit of attention if you want it to work all summer long without any issues. The last thing you want is an AC breakdown on the hottest day of the year.

If you haven’t already, schedule a professional inspection with a technician you trust to ensure your AC unit is in good working condition. Make sure you clean or replace air filters for optimal cooling efficiency and to keep your air quality optimal.

Clean Your Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fan blades are notorious for collecting dust, dirt, and grime. They also spin around and can throw that dirt everywhere if you don’t get them clean. Before tackling the dust mountain, make sure the fan is off and has come to a complete stop.

Cohoon recommends using a pillowcase for this task. Slide a pillowcase over each fan blade one at a time, then slide the case off again while pressing gently on the top to clean the blade. The pillowcase will capture all the dust, leaving the fan blade clean and the mess contained.

Cohoon also pointed out to be sure you reverse ceiling fans for the season. Check for any wobbling or noise issues. If necessary, tighten screws or consider replacing outdated fans with energy-efficient models.

Check Your Windows and Screens

Summertime can be a season for a lot of open windows and doors as people go in and out. To help prevent bugs from swarming inside, inspect your window frames and screens. Check for damages or gaps that could be letting in warm air and bugs.

Fill any holes you find, repair any gaps, and clean your windows and screens to help improve airflow and natural lighting.

Tend to Your Outdoor Space

Hopefully, you’re going to have a lot of opportunities to enjoy your outdoor space this summer. You want to be sure it’s tidy and put together.

Clean and organize your patio furniture, cushions, and umbrellas. Consider adding shade structures, like canopies or awnings, to create comfortable outdoor areas. If you have an outdoor grill, be sure you clean it and tackle any necessary maintenance before your first barbecue.

You also want to maintain your garden, flower beds, and lawn. Check for any dead plants or areas that need reseeding. Trim overgrown shrubs or trees, and apply fertilizers or pesticides as needed. Create the outdoor space of your dreams.

Clean Gutters and Downspouts

Unless you want some strange smells and mosquitos populating your yard, you want to pay attention to your home’s gutters and downspouts. This means cleaning them and ensuring they’re properly attached.

Remove debris from gutters to prevent clogging and ensure proper water drainage. Install gutter guards if necessary to minimize ongoing maintenance.

When you keep your gutters clean and maintained, you can help ensure your outdoor space is safe from bugs, overflowing gutters and rotten leaf smells.

Getting your home ready for summer involves more than just packing away your winter clothes, throwing out junk mail, and opening the windows. Tackling a few basic chores can help you enjoy your space, improve indoor air quality, and make your home a more comfortable place to live.