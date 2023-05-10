Why the USPS Wants You to Leave Food by Your Mailbox

When you drop something in your mailbox to be picked up, it’s usually a small package or a letter. Because that’s what the United States Postal Service does—they deliver the post. But in a few days, the USPS wants you to leave nonperishable food by your mailbox, and there’s a good reason why.

On May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers will host its annual food drive, and all you need to participate is to leave non-perishable food by your mailbox.

The event, called Stamp Out Hunger, has been occurring for 31 years in all 50 states and began in 1991. Since then, the drive has collected over 1 billion pounds of food to donate to food banks and shelters around the country. Participating is simple.

According to the United States Postal Service, all you need to do is set out a collection of non-perishable food items (think canned goods) by your mailbox before the mail runs for the day on Saturday, May 13.

When your mail is delivered, your carrier will pick up the food and transport it to a facility where it will be sorted and then delivered to local shelters and food banks. All you had to do was set aside a few extra cans to make a big difference in the lives of those who are food insecure.

Whether you need to clean out your pantry and get rid of some canned goods you probably won’t eat or you’d like to buy a few extra options at the grocery store this week, the Stamp Out Hunger event is an easy and simple way to give back.