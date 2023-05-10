What Time Should You Stop Drinking Caffeine to Get Good Sleep?

Whether it’s coffee, matcha, or an energy drink, many of us need a little pick-me-up in the afternoons. But sometimes that iced coffee or matcha latte can backfire, and come bedtime, you just can’t seem to sleep. So how do you get your boost and your beauty sleep?

In order to get good sleep, you should stop consuming caffeine eight hours before bed.

For most people, caffeine consumption should end around 2-3 p.m., but if you’re prone to go to sleep sooner than 10 p.m. or later in the night, you can adjust your cut-off point. Why should you follow this rule, though? Well, because even if you are able to fall asleep, you might not get the most restful sleep because of the caffeine.

Yes, drinking caffeine too late can prevent you from falling asleep, but it can also do much more like shorten the time you actually are asleep, change how long you’re able to stay in the stage of deep sleep, and reduce overall sleep quality. Basically, it can mess around with nearly every aspect of your sleep routine.

If you’re prone to hit that afternoon slump and always reach for coffee or another caffeinated beverage, it might be time to reconsider if it’s after 3 p.m.