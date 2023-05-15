This week, Netflix has some highly anticipated content coming subscribers’ way. From the spin-off to Jenny Han’s popular To All the Boys I Loved Before film series to the latest season of Selling Sunset, there’s more than enough to watch this week.

For fans of To All the Boys I Loved Before, the biggest drop this week is undoubtedly XO, Kitty which sees Lara Jean’s little sister traveling to Korea to attend boarding school and reunite with her boyfriend. But things don’t go as smoothly as she thought.

Then, there’s Selling Sunset. The sixth season debuts this week, and it marks the first time audiences won’t be seeing stand-out Christine Quinn. While she’ll likely be missed by fans, the other realtors certainly seem to be bringing the excitement this season in her absence.

Whether you want a little romance or some fun, reality television, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 15, 2023.

May 16 Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me : Explore Anna Nicole Smith’s life in this documentary.



Play Video

May 17 Faithfully Yours: Two friends use each other as alibis for their affairs. Fanfic: High school students form a bond. La Reina del Sur, Season 3: Continue the story of a woman who leads a cartel. McGregor Forever: Follow the UFC’s Connor McGregor and his career in this docuseries. Rhythm + Flow France, Season 2: Freestyle rappers battle for a title. Working: What We Do All Day: Explore how people find meaning through work in this documentary.



Play Video

May 18 Kitti Katz: Three teen girls transform into kitty superheroes to save the world. XO, Kitty: Kitty Covey travels to Korea to attend school but it doesn’t go as planned. Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune: A man enlists as a foot solider after Earth is colonized by an alien race.



Play Video