Tea and coffee, they’re both so good! But for those of us who like fueling our bodies with good foods and beverages, we may find ourselves wondering…is tea or coffee healthier?

As it turns out, the answer isn’t so clear-cut, but that’s not a bad thing. Because both beverages offer unique benefits that can support a healthy lifestyle depending on your needs and tastes.

When it comes to tea vs. coffee, the “healthier” beverage ultimately comes down to your personal preferences and dietary needs. Both are great sources of antioxidants, but they can vary in nutritional value depending on how you prepare them.

Coffee lovers may be pleased to know that studies have shown that coffee consumption may reduce the risk of certain diseases and conditions. That being said, tea drinkers can also celebrate knowing antioxidant-rich teas also provide plenty of health benefits.

When determining which drink is healthier for you, consider your needs and nutrition goals. For example, if you’re trying to lower your sugar intake, going with the option you enjoy more when it doesn’t have added sweeteners is a great approach.

Adding cream or sugar to either beverage can impact their health benefits. Remember: it’s the tea and coffee with the antioxidants, not the cream and sugar.

You also want to consider your caffeine intake. Coffee tends to contain more caffeine, which can boost mental alertness and energy more than tea. Too much caffeine, however, can lead to a lack of sleep or jittery feelings—in which case, you may want to opt for tea.

So when it comes to whether tea or coffee is healthier, the good news is that both can be. Ultimately, your drink is a personal preference.