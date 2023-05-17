We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Does Eating Garlic Help Ward Off Mosquitos

Abbey Ryan
| 1 min read
Garlic Cloves and Bulb in vintage wooden bowl.
Marian Weyo/Shutterstock.com

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that mosquitoes can be a huge nuisance during the summer months. Like many of us, you may be looking for some creative ways to keep your mosquito bites to a minimum this year—like ingesting massive amounts of garlic.

Eating garlic has been a long-suggested mosquito repellent hack that’s said to make you less attractive to mosquitoes. The idea is they don’t like the smell. But does this work?

As it turns out, there’s no scientific backing to the idea that eating garlic will make mosquitoes turn away. So before you fill your diet with garlic-leaden recipes, maybe consider what attracts mosquitos so you can start preventing them.

OFF! FamilyCare Insect & Mosquito Repellent Aerosol, Smooth and Dry Formula

Keep the mosquitos away with a repellent that actually works!

Amazon

$6.69
$7.50 Save 11%

Target

$6.69
 

Remember that mosquitos are tiny little bugs that blow around easily in the wind, so they like making homes in tall grasses that keep them safe. Prevent excess mosquitoes by keeping your lawn trimmed.

Eliminate pools of water in your yard to stop mosquitos from laying their eggs there. This could be an outdoor dog dish, water in the bottom of a tire swing, or even a bird bath.

It’s also worth noting that mosquitos are more attracted to you when you drink alcohol. We know, we know…so many summer plans include a drink outside with friends. Just make sure you stock up on bug spray if you want to keep the bug bites limited during your backyard barbecues.

Abbey Ryan Abbey Ryan
Abbey Ryan is a storyteller, preferably of stories in written form. Across the 5 years of her professional writing career, her work has been featured in The Chicago Tribune, Amazon, The Medical News Today, and more. When she's not writing (which is rare), she's likely traveling, painting, or on the hunt for a good snack. Read Full Bio »

LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?