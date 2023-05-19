Tires Have Hair—Here’s Why

You probably know tires have air, but did you know they also have hair? No, that’s not a typo. Every time you get a new tire, it has little rubber hairs on it. But, what are they, and why do they matter?

Those little rubber hairs are actually called vent spews.

Vent spews actually help with air ventilation during production. It’s a necessary practice that allows each tire to be molded properly.

When a rubber tire is made, a mold is used to help it obtain and retain its signature shape. When rubber is poured into that mold, it essentially needs to “breathe”, or it wouldn’t completely fill the mold. There are a lot of little nooks and crannies to fill. Even though they’re small, they’re important! If every little section didn’t get filled, the tires would either be abnormally shaped or they simply wouldn’t be usable.

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Keep an eye on your tire pressure with this handy gauge.

Contrary to popular belief, these little hairs don’t reduce noise when you’re driving, and they don’t impact your car’s performance at all. The only thing they really do is indicate that a tire is new.

As you drive your vehicle, those vent spews will come off and wear down. They won’t be visible anymore, and your tire won’t suffer as a result.

So, the next time you’re in the market for new tires, pay attention and take a closer look. If the brand and type you’re interested in have little “hairs”, you can feel confident they’re brand new.