Giveaway: Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights

Justin Duino
@jaduino
| 1 min read
Colorful lighting with Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights
Hannah Stryker / LifeSavvy

If you’ve ever wanted to add a bit of color to the outside of your home, this week, LifeSavvy is giving away Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights!

Our sister site, How-To Geekreviewed the Lumary Smart Landscape Lights and had the following to say about the product:

To enter the giveaway, click the button below and sign up for the LifeSavvy newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

Lumary Smart LED Outdoor Landscape Lights Review: Color Your World
The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

Enter Giveaway
