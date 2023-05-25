We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
How Long Can You Go Without an Oil Change?

Stacey Koziel
Stacey Koziel
Lifestyle Writer

Stacey Koziel is a news writer at LifeSavvy. She's worked as a freelance writer for over ten years, focusing on family and lifestyle content. She also has a background in marketing and social media, and is always eager to talk (and write!) about the latest TikTok trends. Read more...

About LifeSavvy

1 min read
The interior of a car's engine shows a dipstick and an engine oil cap.
Nor Gal/Shutterstock.com

Most people recognize that regular oil changes are important for the maintenance and well-being of their cars. Maybe you go by the little sticker on the corner of your car’s windshield. Maybe you just…get an oil change every few months without thinking about it.

But how long can you really go without an oil change?

According to the experts at Jiffy Lube, how long you can go without an oil change actually depends on several factors.

First, it depends on your vehicle. What type of car do you drive? Check your owner’s manual to best determine how often you should be getting your oil changed. Some models might need them more frequently.

Next, think about your driving style. Do you typically travel on long, quiet country roads? Or, are you frustrated in stop-and-go city traffic? If you have to stop frequently or you go on more short trips, you might have to get your oil changed more often.

Finally, the older your car, the more often you’ll likely need oil changes. Age tends to mean more wear and tear, and more frequent maintenance is required.

Whatever you do, don’t just “guess” when it comes to getting your oil changed. If you drive too long on a car that needs regular maintenance, you could risk overheating, accelerated engine wear, corrosion, and oil leaks. It’s much easier to take care of preventative maintenance than having to deal with major car problems later.

Save yourself time, money, and stress by changing your oil frequently.

