Netflix’s May releases have been major. From a new Bridgerton series to the spin-off of To All the Boys I Love Before, it’s been a major month. This week that’s not changing. From barbecue competitions to documentaries about merpeople, there’s a lot to see.
One of the biggest launches for the streaming service is Barbecue Showdown‘s second season. The competition series sees pit masters from across the United States coming together to compete in order to be named the best. And it’s sure to make you hungry.
Then, there’s Wanda Sykes’s new comedy special, a documentary about performers working as merpeople, and a new take on The Ultimatum all about LGBTQ+ couples.
Whether you’re into documentaries or cooking competitions, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 22, 2023.
- May 22
- The Batman: Seasons 1—5: See Batman’s crime-fighting adventures in this animated series.
- The Boss Baby: An undercover executive baby gets added to a family and sibling rivalry breaks out.
- The Creature Case: Chapter 3: Sam and Kit are back to solve more animal kingdom mysteries.
- May 23
- All American: Season 5: The story of a high school football player continues.
- MerPeople: Follow the careers of underwater performers who routinely perform as merpeople.
- Victim/Suspect: This documentary explores the stories of rape survivors who have dealt with charges of false reporting.
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer: Wanda Sykes is back with a new special.
- May 24
- Hard Feelings: Two best friends navigate high school and all the changes that come with it.
- Mother’s Day: A group of moms navigates raising children in Atlanta.
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Five couples from the LGBTQ+ community work through their relationship issues.
- May 25
- FUBAR: A man and his daughter discover they both work for the CIA.
- May 26
- Barbecue Showdown: Season 2: Pitmasters compete to be the best at barbecuing.
- Blood & Gold: A Nazi deserter and a young woman become embroiled in a battle with Nazi gold hunters.
- Dirty Grandpa: A man and his recently widowed grandfather go on a road trip.
- Tin & Tina: A couple adopts siblings.
- Turn of the Tide: After a boat full of cocaine sinks off his home island, a man hatches a plan to take advantage of it.