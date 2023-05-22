Netflix’s May releases have been major. From a new Bridgerton series to the spin-off of To All the Boys I Love Before, it’s been a major month. This week that’s not changing. From barbecue competitions to documentaries about merpeople, there’s a lot to see.

One of the biggest launches for the streaming service is Barbecue Showdown‘s second season. The competition series sees pit masters from across the United States coming together to compete in order to be named the best. And it’s sure to make you hungry.

Then, there’s Wanda Sykes’s new comedy special, a documentary about performers working as merpeople, and a new take on The Ultimatum all about LGBTQ+ couples.

Whether you’re into documentaries or cooking competitions, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 22, 2023.

May 22 The Batman: Seasons 1—5: See Batman’s crime-fighting adventures in this animated series. The Boss Baby: An undercover executive baby gets added to a family and sibling rivalry breaks out. The Creature Case: Chapter 3: Sam and Kit are back to solve more animal kingdom mysteries.



May 23 All American: Season 5: The story of a high school football player continues. MerPeople: Follow the careers of underwater performers who routinely perform as merpeople. Victim/Suspect: This documentary explores the stories of rape survivors who have dealt with charges of false reporting. Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer: Wanda Sykes is back with a new special.



