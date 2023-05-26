Why Do Jeans Have Those Tiny Pockets?

Have you ever wondered about the purpose of those itsy-bitsy pockets found in your favorite pair of jeans? You know, the ones nestled within the larger front jean pockets, seemingly too tiny to hold anything of value?

We’re about to unlock the secret behind these miniature pouches—and no, they’re not for holding ant-sized wallets or lucky coins. They actually serve a very practical purpose.

At least, they served a practical purpose back in the late 1800s. Since pocket watches were so popular and also prone to damage when jostled around in the more spacious pockets of denim pants, people needed a solution. Thus, a baby pocket was born.

I-MART Smooth Vintage Pocket Watch with Chain Looking for an adorable accessory to fit in your adorable jean pocket? Try this pocket watch.

The cleverly crafted pocket within the larger one provided the perfect snug fit for a pocket watch. It kept the timepiece secure and protected from accidental bumps and scrapes. Soon, it became a signature feature of jeans, passed down through generations.

Fast forward to the present day, and our beloved jeans continue to feature these remnants of the past. While they may no longer serve their original purpose, they now symbolize a connection to a bygone era and a testament to the durability and timeless style of denim.

If you’re wondering what to do with that tiny pocket in your favorite pair of jeans today, well… maybe use it for your ant-sized wallet or lucky coins. Or you could always use a pocket watch.