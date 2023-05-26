The 9 Things You Didn’t Know Your Backyard Needed This Summer

As summer approaches, it’s time to unleash the full potential of your backyard and create a haven for relaxation, entertainment, and fun. From enhancing ambiance to improving functionality, these additions will take your backyard experience to the next level.

Outdoor Seating

Comfortable outdoor seating is essential for enjoying your backyard oasis. Upgrade your furniture to include plush lounge chairs, cozy sofas, or even a stylish dining set. Make sure the materials are weather-resistant to withstand the elements and opt for cushions and pillows for added comfort. With plenty of seating, you’ll have the perfect spot to unwind, chat with friends, or enjoy a good book.

Consider adding a colorful outdoor rug underneath the seating area to add a pop of color and tie the whole look together.

Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Green This rug can be used indoors and outdoors.

Outdoor Speakers

Set the perfect mood and elevate the ambiance of your backyard gatherings with a high-quality outdoor speaker system. Being able to play music or watch movies while hanging in the yard will bring your parties and afternoons to the next level.

Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers with Powerful Bass These can be installed in any open space---by a pool, in the patio or a sunroom, or tucked away somewhere in the backyard.

If you don’t want to invest in an entire speaker system, a single Bluetooth speaker will do the trick. Make sure it’s waterproof in case of rain or an accidental splash from the pool.

Tiki Torches

Add a touch of exotic flair to your backyard with tiki torches. These decorative torches not only create a warm, flickering light but also help keep pesky insects at bay. Arrange them strategically around your outdoor seating area to enhance the ambiance and create a tropical vibe.

Backyadda Bamboo Tiki Torches These torches hold 16 ounces of fuel for a long lasting burn.

Some tiki torches can be filled with citronella fuel mixes for even more mosquito-fighting powers.

TIKI Brand BiteFighter Mosquito Repellent Torch Fuel for Outdoors Keep away uninvited guests with this clean-burning torch fuel that provides superior mosquito repellency with far less soot & smoke than traditional torch fuels.

A Fire Pit

Extend your backyard enjoyment well into the cooler summer nights with a fire pit. Gather around the crackling flames, roast marshmallows, and enjoy the cozy ambiance. A fire pit creates a focal point for conversation and a warm gathering place for friends and family. Be sure to check with local city guidelines before installing a fire pit, as not everywhere allows these during the summer.

Cogesu 22 in Fire Pit This fire pit for outdoor is perfect for family dinner events such as camping, camping, barbecues, picnics, etc.

Outdoor Lighting

Extend your outdoor enjoyment well into the evening by incorporating outdoor lighting. Hang string lights, lanterns, or install solar-powered pathway lights to create a magical atmosphere.

addlon 50FT LED Outdoor String Lights These will add beautiful ambience to any backyard.

Not only do they provide illumination, but they also add a charming and inviting glow to your backyard. Experiment with different lighting arrangements to find the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics.

UBright Solar Outdoor Lights Try these hanging lanterns for small spaces.

A Grill

Upgrade your outdoor cooking game with a high-quality grill. Having a dedicated cooking station in your backyard will take your culinary skills to new heights and make Saturday afternoons so much more fun.

Char-Broil 463673519 Performance Series 2-Burner Featuring 300 square inches of primary cooking on porcelain-coated cast iron grates, plus a swing-away rack with porcelain-coated grates.

Make sure you’re well stocked with all the grill accessories you need to cook burgers, hot dogs, vegetables, and more. Grilling is relatively easy, so it’s not hard to pick up if you’ve never done it before.

21PCS Complete BBQ Utensils Set Everything you need for the perfect grill.

A Portable Projector

Turn your backyard into a cozy outdoor theater with a portable projector. Watch movies, stream your favorite shows, or even enjoy sporting events on a big screen under the open sky. Set up a comfortable seating area, grab some popcorn, and immerse yourself in the ultimate cinematic experience right in your backyard.

Outdoor Projector, Mini Projector This projector is convenient to carry and use, making it perfect for movie nights, especially at night outdoors.

If you’re going to set up for an outdoor movie night, make sure you have everything you need to keep yourself warm and comfortable. This will probably mean bringing blankets and some form of mosquito repellent so you’re not fighting away bugs during the movie.

Summit...responsible solutions Mosquito Dunks Kill mosquitoes before they're old enough to bite.

Outdoor Games

Entertain your guests with a variety of outdoor games and activities in your backyard. There are dozens of games to choose from, so look around until you find something that will work for your family and friends.

SPORT BEATS Large Tower Game This giant game of Jenga is perfect for family gatherings.

From classics like cornhole and horseshoes to more active options like badminton or volleyball, having a selection of outdoor games will keep everyone engaged and having fun. Encourage friendly competition and create lasting memories with friends and family.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set Cornhole is a classic outdoor game that everyone can participate in.

A Hammock

Create a serene oasis for relaxation by adding a hammock to your backyard. Whether you prefer a traditional hammock or a hammock chair, these cozy swings provide the perfect spot for an afternoon nap, reading a book, or simply swaying gently in the breeze. Find sturdy anchor points, such as trees or posts, and create a peaceful corner where you can unwind and recharge.

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock This hammock comes with a stand so you can enjoy it anywhere.

Transform your backyard into a space that combines comfort, entertainment, and relaxation. From the inviting seating to ambient lighting, these items will help your backyard become the ultimate retreat for enjoying sunny days and warm evenings with friends and family.