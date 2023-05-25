Here’s Why You Love Popping Bubble Wrap

There’s something undeniably addictive about the simple act of popping bubble wrap. The satisfaction that comes with each delightful burst is nearly impossible to resist. But what makes popping bubble wrap so gratifying?

The answer seems to be that it’s a pleasant, relaxing way to keep your hands and brain occupied.

Wanting something to keep your hands and fingers busy is possibly an intrinsically human trait. Having a special object to fiddle with is a human delight that dates back to the ancient Greeks. Fidget cubes, crocheting, coloring books, and bubble wrap all have that in common: they’re an easy, calming occupation for your hands.

The simple, repetitive motion combined with the anticipation and release of the bubble’s pop almost triggers a mini celebration in our minds. For many people, the act of popping bubble wrap serves as a stress reliever and tension diffuser.

It offers a brief escape from the pressures of everyday life, allowing us to momentarily indulge in childlike fun and playfulness. It’s a way to built-up release tension and reduce stress.

The primal satisfaction we experience could possibly be attributed to our human love for sensory stimulation. The sensation of pressing down on the bubble, followed by the happy “pop” creates a multisensory experience.

In other words… it’s fun. While it may not qualify as a fun hobby, it can be a perfectly enjoyable pastime.