How to Use WD-40 to Repel Wasps

People have come up with some pretty interesting WD-40 hacks over the years. While most of us recognize it as the top solution for squeaky hinges, it’s also used to keep bugs off of car grilles, remove tree sap and bird poop from cars, and so much more.

But, did you know you can use WD-40 to keep wasps away?

If you’re tired of the buzzing around your yard and you want to know how to repel wasps, this common garage staple could be the key. In fact, the process of keeping wasps away couldn’t be easier.

First, you’ll want to get rid of old wasp nests from last season. You don’t want to give them easy access to an already-built home. Of course, unless you have the proper personal protective equipment, you should probably outsource this step to a professional.

Once that’s done, spray the locations where you took the nests down with WD-40 to keep them from rebuilding. Then, consider other spots that might be attractive to them. Under your gutters or eaves is a good place to start.

WD-40 repels wasps in a variety of ways. First, they simply don’t like the “slipperiness” of it. It makes it hard for them to build a nest and find their footing. Then, if you spray WD-40 directly on a wasp, it will “clog” their exoskeleton, eventually causing them to suffocate and die.

So, not only can you kill the existing stinging pets around your home, but with a few extra sprays, you’ll keep them from coming back this summer!