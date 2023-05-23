Get an Iced Coffee Maker on Sale During Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale

The kick off to the summer is nearly here. While sure, Memorial Day isn’t officially during summer, it is often considered the kick-off. And as such, there’s sales to be had, and one of them is a killer deal on a Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker.

During Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, you can snag a Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker for under $50.

Unlike other makers, this Mr. Coffee isn’t just for iced coffee (though if you’re purely an iced coffee person, it is a grea buy). You can also get your hot coffee fix, and it’s all in single-serve portions. If you need coffee on the go, you can brew it easily, grab your mug, and head out the door without having to waste coffee by leaving extra in the pot.

Plus, in a departure from some other coffee machines, there are no pods involved. Why does this matter? You can customize the type of coffee you use, grind your own beans, and customize your cup’s strength. Plus, the filter is resuable so you also won’t need to continually replenish those either.

Then, there are the extras. Yes, you’ll get a coffee maker for this steal of a price, but you also get a reusable tumbler with a lid and straw, said reusable filter, a dual-sided scoop for easy measuring, and a recipe book. Not bad, right?

If you spend one too many dollars at the coffee shop on your way to work or on your breaks, this coffee maker might be perfect for your home or office.