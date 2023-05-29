June arrives this week, and with it, Netflix viewers are getting a plethora of new content. From originals like a new LEGO animated adventure to the final episodes of a revamped series, this week there’s a lot going on in your Netflix account.

While many weeks lean into Netflix originals, this week’s focus seems to be on classic and cult favorite movies hitting the streaming service. There’s the Saoirse Ronan-helmed action-thriller Hanna, the first Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire, and multiple hit comedies.

If you’re planning to spend Memorial Day on the couch or have taken a few extra days off for the holiday, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 29, 2023.

May 30 I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 3: The sketch comedy series is back with another season.

May 31 Heartland: Season 15: The horse-healing family is back. Mixed by Erry: A DJ and his brothers become successful record producers but are wanted by police.



June 2 A Beautiful Life: A fisherman is discovered by a music producer. A Long Way to Come Home: A young woman immigrates to London. About Last Night: A couple with a physical connection decides to see if it can hold up in a relationship. Forever My Girl: A country music star returns home and reconnects with his former fiance. Funny People: A dying comedian finds an up-and-coming artist to mentor. Hanna: A 16-year-old assassin goes on a mission. Kicking & Screaming: A man attempts to coach his son’s soccer team to victory.



June 1 [Con’t] LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: There’s been a shift in the LEGO universe and a dragon-capturing villain must be stopped. Mr. Peabody & Sherman: A dog and his boy use a time machine to go on adventures. Nanny McPhee: After running off several nannies, siblings are faced with a formidable opponent in Nanny McPhee. Nanny McPhee Returns: Nanny McPhee takes her talents to a new family in this sequel film. Rise of the Guardians: Classic fairy tale heroes band together.



June 1 [Con’t] Spider-Man: See Tobey Macquire’s first go as Spiderman. Stuart Little: A family adopts a talking mouse. Surf’s Up: The penguin world surfing championship takes place in this animated mockumentary. The Choice: A couple who seemingly despise one another fall in love. The Courier: Two men work together to prevent a nuclear confrontation during the Cold War.



June 1 [Con’t] The Days: Those involved in a nuclear disaster face the aftermath. The Five-Year Engagement: After a botched proposal, things continue to go wrong for a couple looking to get married. The Flash: Season 9: Continue watching Grant Gustin’s turn as the Flash. The Mick: Seasons 1-2: After her sister and brother-in-law flee the country, an irresponsible woman is left to care for their children. Unleashed: Jet Li stars in this film about a boy raised to fight for money. We’re the Millers: A man fakes having a family to make a trip down to Mexico to steal drugs.



