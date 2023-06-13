Do You Really Need Pre-Workout?

Wanting to elevate your workout to new heights and wondering what steps you might be able to take from a supplement standpoint? Adding pre-workout to your fitness routine might be just the enhancement your body and mind need before your next gym session, or evening run around the neighborhood.

To unpack all of the details, Lifesavvy spoke with Megan Hardy, fitness trainer, nutritionist, founder of Fitness Uncharted and host of the Muscle Makeover podcast, an online fitness and nutrition coaching program designed for women. With her expertise, she was able to share the details behind what pre-workout is, if you really “need” it, and different populations who should leave it out of their routine.

What Is Pre-Workout?

Simply put, pre-workout is a type of dietary supplement used prior to a workout or exercise. Most commonly, it comes in the form of a powder mixture to put in water.

The oft-cited benefits of pre-workout include increased energy, improved focus, enhanced endurance, and better performance during workouts.

Hardy gave a comprehensive description of the ingredients most commonly included in a pre-workout mixture that create the boost of energy, and improved athletic performance levels that most experience:

Caffeine : increases energy and alertness, and decreases fatigue.

: increases energy and alertness, and decreases fatigue. Creatine : helps increase muscle strength, power, and endurance

: helps increase muscle strength, power, and endurance Beta-alanine : an amino acid that can improve muscular endurance by reducing the buildup of lactic acid during exercise

: an amino acid that can improve muscular endurance by reducing the buildup of lactic acid during exercise Amino Acids : such as branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are important for muscle growth, repair, and recovery

: such as branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are important for muscle growth, repair, and recovery Nitric Oxide Boosters : helps widen blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the muscles and improving nutrient and oxygen delivery

: helps widen blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the muscles and improving nutrient and oxygen delivery Citrulline : enhances exercise performance, improves blood flow, and may accelerate recovery

: enhances exercise performance, improves blood flow, and may accelerate recovery Betaine: improved exercise performance and muscle protein synthesis

Do You Need Pre-Workout?

Hardy emphasized that while pre-workout is helpful in optimizing energy levels and performance, it is not necessary in order to build out an effective and successful workout routine over time. The most important workout-optimizing foundations are actually in your diet, water intake, and recovery days.

“The foundation of a good workout typically involves proper nutrition, hydration, and sufficient rest,” said Hardy. “A balanced diet with adequate carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats can provide the necessary energy for your workouts. Staying hydrated and well-rested also play vital roles in optimizing performance. Pre-workout supplementation can be helpful for some people, but the effectiveness and necessity of pre-workout supplements vary from person to person.”

Who Should and Shouldn’t Use Pre-Workout